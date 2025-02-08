Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2025

Jamaica will welcome Trinidad and Tobago to Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in a friendly match on Monday. The hosts will be looking to build on their momentum while the visitors want to return to winning ways.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Preview

Both teams faced off a few days ago at Catherine Hall Sports Complex in the Jamaican city of Montego Bay, with Jamaica prevailing 1-0. It was the first of two friendlies the hosts have scheduled ahead of their assignments in March. Jamaica will lock horns with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines twice in the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification.

The Reggae Boyz will also be using these games to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for early June this year. They will play against the British Virgin Islands and Guatemala in the second round. Jamaica sit second in Group E on six points. They are undefeated in the last five matches against Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago had three friendlies scheduled. They have played two, which they lost, against Saudi Arabia (3-1) and Jamaica (1-0). The third exhibition is also against Jamaica, which they need to win to boost their confidence level ahead of upcoming official fixtures. The visitors last defeated Jamaica in March 2023 in a friendly match.

The Soca Warriors will take on Cuba, home and away, in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification in March. They will face off against Saint Kitts and Nevis and Costa Rica in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. Trinidad and Tobago sit second in Group B of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on four points.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Jamaica have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches against Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaica have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches against Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaica have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Trinidad and Tobago have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Jamaica have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Trinidad and Tobago have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Jamaica – W-L-L-D-W, Trinidad and Tobago – L-L-W-D-D.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

Both sides are familiar adversaries, having met each other 33 times already, with Jamaica winning 15 times as opposed to 10 for Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaica currently have the momentum following their previous win. Trinidad and Tobago will need to be bold enough to stun the hosts.

Jamaica are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Jamaica to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Jamaica to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Trinidad and Tobago to score - Yes

