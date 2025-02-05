Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2025

Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will square off in an international friendly on Thursday (February 6th). The game will be played at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

The home side have not been in action since falling to a 4-2 defeat to the USA in the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal tie in November 2024.

Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi scored either side of Di'Shon Bernard's 33rd-minute own goal to put the USMNT 3-0 up at the break. Demarai Gray pulled one back in the 53rd minute but Timothy Weah completed the scoring two minutes later.

Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in a friendly in December 2024. Saleh Al Shehri, Abdullah Al Hamdan and Nasser Al Dawsari scored a goal each for the Green Falcons while Jamal Jack scored an injury-time consolation strike.

Thursday's game will be the first of their double-header friendly this month, with the second game scheduled to take place this weekend.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 63 occasions in the past. They are evenly split down the middle with 26 wins apiece while 11 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2024 when both sides shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Trinidad and Tobago's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Jamaica's last seven games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

Jamaica saw their Nations League campaign end on a limp note as they bowed out with a 5-2 aggregate defeat to the USA. The Reggae Boyz hope to bounce back with a win here and have home advantage in their favor.

Trinidad and Tobago have won just one of their last five games (two losses) and have also managed just one win in the last seven head-to-head games (three losses).

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jamaica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

