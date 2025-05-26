Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago will face off against each other at Gtech Community Stadium in a friendly match on Tuesday. Both teams are in the build-up to the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers and CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Preview
Jamaica are returning to action three months after crushing St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. It was their fourth match in a row without a defeat. They will be looking to maintain their consistency as they prepare for their international assignments next month. Tuesday’s meeting will take place in Brentford, England.
The Reggae Boyz will be tackling five official matches in June in the FIFA World Cup qualification second round and the CONCACAF Gold Cup. After two rounds of matches, Jamaica sit second, tied on six points with Group E leaders Guatemala in the World Cup qualifiers. They will proceed to round three if they maintain this spot.
Trinidad and Tobago’s last assignment occurred in March, when they stunned Cuba 4-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. It was their second win in a row following a winless run of three matches. With six goals scored and only one conceded in their last two matches, Trinidad and Tobago have shown an encouraging improvement.
The Soca Warriors have played two matches thus far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, winning one and drawing the other. They sit in the second spot in Group B with four points, with their sights set on the possibility of progressing to the third round. Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago’s last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.
Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Jamaica have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches against Trinidad and Tobago.
- Both teams have met 34 times, with Jamaica boasting 15 wins as opposed to 10 for Trinidad and Tobago.
- Jamaica have lost two times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.
- Trinidad and Tobago have lost three times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.
- Jamaica have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches, while Trinidad and Tobago have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Jamaica – W-D-D-W-L, Trinidad and Tobago – W-W-D-L-L.
Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction
Jamaica will hope to make the most of their momentum to extend their unbeaten streak to five games as they take on a familiar foe.
Trinidad and Tobago are also in good shape and have been free-scoring. This game comes as a real test for the managers of both teams ahead of the international break.
Jamaica are the favorites based on form.
Prediction: Jamaica 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago
Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Jamaica to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Jamaica to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Trinidad and Tobago to score - Yes