Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Jamaica will welcome Trinidad and Tobago to the National Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Both teams were unbeaten in their campaign opener of the final round of the CONCACAF qualifiers last week and will look to build on that form.

The hosts met Bermuda last week and registered a 4-0 away win. Damion Lowe and Renaldo Cephas scored in the first half, while Kasey Palmer and Shamar Nicholson added goals after the break.

The visitors got their campaign underway with a goalless draw against Curacao and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They saw their unbeaten streak across all competitions extended to five games.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 75 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 32-28 lead in wins.

They last met in the 2025 Unity Cup in May, and the Reggae Boyz recorded a 3-2 win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their four meetings in the World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad, recording three wins.

The hosts are on a six-game winning streak in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 10 games in the World Cup qualifiers, with that loss registered against Costa Rica in June.

The Soca Warriors have drawn their last three games in all competitions.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

The Reggae Boyz won their campaign opener while keeping a clean sheet and will look to build on that form in their first home game of the final round. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last four home games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording three consecutive wins.

The Soca Warriors were held to a goalless draw last week, failing to score for the first time in the qualifiers since 2021. They have won just one of their last 10 away games in the qualifiers, suffering seven defeats.

The hosts have a good recent record in the qualifiers, and considering Trinidad and Tobago's poor run of form in 2025, we back the Reggae Boyz to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Jamaica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

