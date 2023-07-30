Jamaica Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Jamaica face Brazil at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in their final group game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday (August 2).

The Reggae Girlz opened their campaign with a goalless draw against France despite star forward and captain Khadija Shaw receiving a late red card. They then picked up their first World Cup win, beating Panama 1-0, thanks to a second-half Allyson Swaby strike.

Jamaica are second in their group with four points and will feature in the knockouts for the first time should if they avoid defeat.

Brazil, meanwhile, beat Panama 4-0 in their opener last week, thanks to Ary Borges bagging a brilliant hat-trick. However, they lost 2-1 by France in their next game, with Les Bleus netting a late winner.

The Selecao are third in Group F and will advance to the last 16 with a win; a draw could also suffice depending on the result of the other group game.

Jamaica Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the Selcecao winning both previous clashes.

They last faced off in a group clash at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, which Brazil won 3-0.

Jamaica have kept clean sheets in their last two games after managing one in eight games.

As Canarinhas have featured in every edition of the World Cup since its inception in 1991 and have only been knocked out of the group stage twice.

The Reggae Girlz are 43rd in the FIFA rankings, while Brazil are fifth.

Jamaica Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

Fresh off their first World Cup win, Jamaica will be full of confidence. Brazil, meanwhile, endured their first loss after three wins. Nevertheless, the South American side are overwhelming favourites to come out on top.

Prediction: Jamaica 1-3 Brazil

Jamaica Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brazil

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the Selecao's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in four of Brazil's last six games.)