James Garner could solve Manchester United's defensive midfield problem

Manchester United want to sign a new defensive midfielder during the summer transfer window as they look to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

The Red Devils have a pressing need for a defensive midfielder, especially with Nemanja Matic seemingly on his way out in the summer.

United are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the summer. However, striking a deal for the player won't be easy as the Hammers are under no pressure to sell the midfielder after qualifying for European football this season. They will reportedly demand a fee north of £80 million for the player.

With Manchester United needing reinforcements in multiple positions across the pitch, they cannot afford to splash the majority of their transfer budget on just one signing. However, they can save millions in the transfer market by giving James Garner a chance to make the defensive midfield position his own.

During his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, the Manchester United academy graduate impressed everyone with his performances in the Championship. After a frustrating loan period at Watford, the 20-year-old joined Forest during the January transfer window.

The midfielder was a constant presence in Chris Hughton's starting eleven and produced solid performances game after game during his loan spell. Despite playing as a number six for the majority of the season, Garner managed to score four goals for the Tricky Trees.

Nottingham Forest since they signed James Garner on loan from Manchester United:



✅ 2-1 v Coventry City

✅ 3-0 v Wycombe

🤝 0-0 v Bournemouth

❌ 1-0 v Swansea

✅ 1-0 v Blackburn

✅ 1-0 v Rotherham



What an impact.#NFFC pic.twitter.com/VF91JOSgw3 — bet365 (@bet365) February 23, 2021

James Garner freekick goal nottingham forest pic.twitter.com/WeEo3G3x8m — NFFC (@Nffc_no1_fan) April 5, 2021

Garner's resistance to the press and his passing range make him the perfect defensive midfielder for Manchester United

Garner's ability to beat the press makes him an asset for Manchester United.

James Garner's ability to beat the opposition's press and while carrying the ball forward from the back makes him the perfect candidate for United's counter-attacking system.

Moreover, the 20-year-old possesses elite ball-playing capabilities and can play through the lines or ping accurate balls over the opposition's defense to his attackers. The midfielder averaged 1.1 key passes per game and 2.9 long balls during his six-month stay at Nottingham Forest.

Defending is another important part of a defensive midfielder's game. While Garner isn't the strongest in this area, he has improved gradually in that aspect with every passing game.

Garner's positioning and his ability to read the game and cut out danger have improved during his loan spell in the Championship. The midfielder averaged 2 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game during his loan spell at Forest.

Manchester United need to give Garner the chance to prove his worth during pre-season before they decide to dip into the transfer market for a defensive midfielder.