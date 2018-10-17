×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

James Maddison: A gem for Leicester City and England

Jithin Varghese
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
59   //    17 Oct 2018, 03:54 IST

Maddison celebrating his goal during Leicester's 3-1 win over Huddersfield
Maddison celebrating his goal during Leicester's 3-1 win over Huddersfield

Leicester playmaker James Maddison, 21, is another example of a talented youngster who has benefited from experience in the lower-leagues. Having begun his professional career at Coventry in 2014, he joined the Foxes for £25m this past summer and has progressed significantly over the past two years - earning his maiden senior call-up with England last week. 

So with that in mind, could he be the man to orchestrate the Three Lions' midfield over the coming decade?

Just how good is Maddison?

During his early days, he was small in frame but technically brilliant. This naturally caught the eye of Norwich City, who he joined two years ago. During his stint with the Canaries, he enjoyed loan spells with both Coventry and Aberdeen before impressing upon his return to East Anglia. 

During the 2017/18 campaign, Maddison performed exceptional for Norwich City during a frustrating year at club level. He was included in the PFA Championship Team of the Year, won multiple individual accolades along the way and earned their Player of the Season award too. 

Maddison with his Man of the Match award after an excellent display against Ipswich Town last season
Maddison with his Man of the Match award after an excellent display against Ipswich Town last season

Strengths, areas to improve and a promising future

With plenty of interest surrounding his services, it came as no surprise that a Premier League move awaited. Leicester did well to snatch him up for £25m, especially after Riyad Mahrez's £60m Manchester City move meant they longed for a player with creative flair. 

From eight league appearances, he has scored three and created two more assists. His passing skills are excellent, set-piece abilities regularly pinpoint and he's capable of converting dead-ball situations into goalscoring opportunities on a regular basis. He is precisely the perfect number ten, a bonafide creator and great orchestrator in the attacking third. 

At just 21-years-old, he has plenty of scope to improvement. Some may suggest that he needs to work on his temperament and consistency, particularly out of possession - but he is capable of being moulded into a perfect player for England. 

They've been looking for a creative spark from their midfielders and Maddison can provide them just that. With the various skills that James does possess, all he has to do now is keep his head down and continue improving. How long will he stay at Leicester? It remains to be seen. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 England Football Leicester City
Jithin Varghese
CONTRIBUTOR
Opinion: James Maddison is the answer to England's...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: Manchester United vs Leicester City -...
RELATED STORY
5 talking points and preview - Manchester United vs...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: 4 key takeaways
RELATED STORY
Manchester Utd vs Leicester City - 3 Talking points 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Leicester City vs Liverpool -...
RELATED STORY
3 new faces in the England squad for the UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Leicester City: Match preview, key...
RELATED STORY
Leicester City vs Liverpool: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Leicester City vs Liverpool:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us