James Maddison: A gem for Leicester City and England

Jithin Varghese FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 59 // 17 Oct 2018, 03:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maddison celebrating his goal during Leicester's 3-1 win over Huddersfield

Leicester playmaker James Maddison, 21, is another example of a talented youngster who has benefited from experience in the lower-leagues. Having begun his professional career at Coventry in 2014, he joined the Foxes for £25m this past summer and has progressed significantly over the past two years - earning his maiden senior call-up with England last week.

So with that in mind, could he be the man to orchestrate the Three Lions' midfield over the coming decade?

Just how good is Maddison?

During his early days, he was small in frame but technically brilliant. This naturally caught the eye of Norwich City, who he joined two years ago. During his stint with the Canaries, he enjoyed loan spells with both Coventry and Aberdeen before impressing upon his return to East Anglia.

During the 2017/18 campaign, Maddison performed exceptional for Norwich City during a frustrating year at club level. He was included in the PFA Championship Team of the Year, won multiple individual accolades along the way and earned their Player of the Season award too.

Maddison with his Man of the Match award after an excellent display against Ipswich Town last season

Strengths, areas to improve and a promising future

With plenty of interest surrounding his services, it came as no surprise that a Premier League move awaited. Leicester did well to snatch him up for £25m, especially after Riyad Mahrez's £60m Manchester City move meant they longed for a player with creative flair.

From eight league appearances, he has scored three and created two more assists. His passing skills are excellent, set-piece abilities regularly pinpoint and he's capable of converting dead-ball situations into goalscoring opportunities on a regular basis. He is precisely the perfect number ten, a bonafide creator and great orchestrator in the attacking third.

At just 21-years-old, he has plenty of scope to improvement. Some may suggest that he needs to work on his temperament and consistency, particularly out of possession - but he is capable of being moulded into a perfect player for England.

They've been looking for a creative spark from their midfielders and Maddison can provide them just that. With the various skills that James does possess, all he has to do now is keep his head down and continue improving. How long will he stay at Leicester? It remains to be seen.