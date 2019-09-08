James Maddison insists his ability will allow him to play at the highest level amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham

James Maddison arrived in the Premier League last season from Norwich City.

What's the story?

During international duty with England, James Maddison addressed the speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur. The playmaker insisted that his 'level of play' will allow him to play at the highest level.

In case you missed it...

After working his way through the lower leagues, James Maddison earned an opportunity to express himself at the pinnacle of English football when Leicester City forked out £20m to prise him away from Norwich City last summer.

The 22-year-old impressed with his creative guile, managing a league-high tally of key passes with 100. Despite a prominent supply, Maddison managed just seven assists and scored the seven goals in the Premier League.

Widely acclaimed for his command on set-pieces, former Norwich playmaker scored 3 free-kicks. Maddison also managed to create 52 chances from dead-ball situations, garnering similarities with David Beckham.

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer is said to be an admirer of Maddison's ability as he monitors options to bolster United's attacking midfield department.

The heart of the matter

Maddison, while on England duty, admitted his desire to play at the highest level. The attacking midfielder did so by saying:

“I want to play at the highest level my ability will allow me to,”

“I like to think I’ve my head screwed on with the transfers I’ve made. I’ve played League One, in Scotland, the Championship and the Premier League. I worked my way up.”

Still, with just one year of his long-term deal being elapsed, Leicester City will demand an exorbitant sum of money to consider Maddison's sale. Recently, the Foxes recouped £80m by selling Harry Maguire to Man United.

Advertisement

To attain James Maddison, interested clubs should prepare themselves to pay such an amount. Also, with Christian Eriksen's future at Tottenham in the doldrums, Daniel Levy could make a move for the 21-year-old in January.

What's next?

After England's current international set of fixtures set to end against Kosovo on September 10, Maddison will report for club duties with Leicester facing a trip to Old Trafford for a Premier League clash against Manchester United.