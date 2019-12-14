James Milner signs contract extension with Liverpool FC

Liverpool's vice-captain James Milner will stay at the club for the next season

Liverpool Football Club has just announced that veteran midfielder James Milner has signed a contract extension for another season at Anfield.

The former England international arrived at Merseyside in 2015 as a free transfer from Manchester City, and he is now one of the longest-serving members of the current Liverpool FC squad.

Milner's contract was up at the end of the current season, but the player has chosen to re-sign with the current European Champions as they embark on their journey to become England's best club once again.

This Friday just keeps getting better! 😁😁@JamesMilner has signed a new contract extension! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SIKtuPg4N5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2019

Milner has made 198 appearances for the club to date, scoring 25 goals and featuring in five cup finals, including Liverpool's European Cup triumph in Madrid last June.

The 33-year-old had this to say after renewing his contract -

“I’ve been lucky and privileged to play for this club for four-and-a-half years now, it has been an amazing time seeing how the club is changing and developing"

“We had discussions with the club and this was obviously the ideal for me, this was what I wanted to do – stay and play at the highest level as long as I can. Liverpool is an unbelievable place to be and we’re a very, very good football team and hopefully we can keep improving."

“Obviously the gaffer waited to sign his dependent on whether I signed mine, so that makes me a feel bit more important!”

"There’s a long, long way to go, but we’ll keep striving to keep improving and getting success for this club.”

This announcement comes fresh off the heels of Jurgen Klopp's contract extension.

Considered a model professional by all teammates who have ever played with him, Milner is a vital part of Klopp's team. His versatility, commitment to his role and his work rate make the former Manchester City man a manager's dream, and clearly, the German manager rates his vice-captain highly.

Milner will be hoping to add more trophies to his collection as he moves forward with the Reds, and the fans will be glad to see the evergreen player represent their club next season.