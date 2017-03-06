La Liga 2016/17: James Rodriguez demands Real Madrid sell Isco in contract negotiations - Reports

Isco's contract with Real Madrid runs out in 1 year

James Rodriguez and Isco have both struggled to get into the first XI at Real Madrid

What’s the story?

James Rodriguez has asked Real Madrid to guarantee the sale of Isco this summer before he extends his contract with the La Liga giants, according to a report in Spanish newspaper, AS. The Colombian midfielder had started the season behind Isco, Marco Asensio, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the pecking order, but recent performances have seen him put in promising displays, with James revealing his desire to stay.

After Madrid’s 4-1 win over Eibar, he said, “Whenever I get given a chance I try to do well. That's all I'm focused on. I want to be here forever. You need to be aware that in life and in football you never know what's going to happen, but I want to stay here.”

Previously

The current situation is a huge reversal from the start of the new year, as James Rodriguez had voiced his frustration at the lack of playing time, threatening to leave the club as he had ‘offers’ to consider. Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has started to feature James Rodriguez much more regularly since that outburst, with the Colombian gradually becoming more integral to Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

The presence of Isco is the squad is seen as an obstacle by James, according to the report. The former Malaga midfielder only has 1 year remaining on his contract, and has suspended talks of a renewal, leading to Real Madrid considering a sale.

James’s deal runs until 2020, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen to tie him down to a longer deal, considering him a future Ballon d’Or star to build the team around. The Colombian superstar wants a guarantee from Real Madrid regarding his time on the pitch – as he considers Isco competition for his spot.

With 6 goals and 6 assists in 1468 minutes this season, Isco has been involved in a goal every 122 minutes for Real Madrid. In comparison, James Rodriguez is much better, contributing to a goal every 73 minutes, as his 5 goals and 12 assists this season have come only in 1247 minutes.

What next?

Given James’ uptick in form, it is likely that Real Madrid will yield to the Colombian’s demands. Isco only has one year left and could leave Madrid on a free next year, which could mean Real Madrid will cash in on the Spaniard in the summer.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Contract demands are usually an ugly affair in any negotiation, but James’ request for guaranteed play-time is quite reasonable. Zinedine Zidane has favoured playing the slightly younger Isco in the past, which is why James’ concerns could be well founded. The Colombian has a higher commercial profile too, which could sway Real Madrid’s decision in the matter.