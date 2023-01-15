Jamie Carragher delivers damning verdict of Liverpool after 3-0 defeat against Brighton

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher lambasted his former side after they suffered a 3-0 humiliation at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (January 14) in the Premier League. The Reds' hopes of a top-four finish are rapidly fading following the latest setback.

Jurgen Klopp's side were second-best throughout their defeat to the Seagulls. Solly March grabbed a double (46', 53'), and second-half substitute Danny Welbeck (81') also got on the scoresheet as Roberto De Zerbi's men romped to victory.

It was Liverpool's sixth defeat of the campaign, and they trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by seven points after 18 games. Carragher was outraged with his former club's performance and said that they are as poor defensively as any other Premier League side. He posted on Twitter:

"Liverpool are as bad defensively as anyone in the Premier League right now. Fortunately they have the best keeper, which means they aren’t further down the table."

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was stunned by the defeat, saying he couldn't see the performance from his side coming. He told reporters after the game (via This is Anfield):

“I had absolutely no sign for this performance before the game, but that’s probably how it is sometimes. There was nothing that I thought yesterday or this morning that it could happen."

Brighton boasted 16 shots to the Reds' six and had 62% of the possession. Those are stats unbecoming of a Klopp side and will concern the German coach.

Alan Shearer lambasts Liverpool performance in Brighton loss

It was a miserable afternoon for the Merseysiders.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer was as scathing as Carragher in his assessment of Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Brighton. He tweeted:

"Brighton brilliant. Liverpool dreadful, all over the pitch."

The Reds lacked a cutting edge up front, with Mohamed Salah anonymous throughout and new signing Cody Gakpo failing to impact the game. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson couldn't deal with Brighton's Moises Caceido and Alexis Mac Allister, who ran the show in the middle of the park.

The Reds' defense has been criticised throughout the campaign, and they put in a horror show at the Amex. It may just have been the Anfield giants' worst performance of the season.

They face Wolverhampton Wanderers next in an FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday (January 17). Klopp's men will then host Chelsea at Anfield four days later. Both sides need to start picking up points as the race for the top four intensifies.

