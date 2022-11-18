Jamie Carragher names team he ‘would love to see’ winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that he wants Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for Lionel Messi.

Anticipation is building ahead of the FIFA World Cup and many are predicting who will come out on top come 18 December.

The likes of reigning champions France, Argentina, Brazil, England and Spain are all being tipped to lift the prestigious trophy.

Carragher, who made six appearances at the international tournament for England during his career, has been giving his thoughts on who the potential winners will be.

The former Liverpool defender has predicted either Brazil or Argentina to come out on top, saying:

"It was either Brazil or Argentina for me."

Carragher touched on wanting La Albiceleste to win it so that Messi can cement his legacy as the greatest player of all-time:

"They are the two favourites, but I would love to see Messi win the World Cup. I feel that would cement his position as the greatest player of all time."

Lionel Scaloni's side start their campaign in Group C against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

They then face Mexico on 26 November before their final group encounter with Poland on 30 November.

Argentina are in-form, unbeaten in their last 36 games in all competitions.

Messi is also heading into the FIFA World Cup off the back of an impressive start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine icon has bagged 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

He is part of a squad of Juventus duo Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, and Inter Milan frontman Lautaro Martinez, among others.

Argentina sit third in the FIFA world rankings and have won the World Cup on two occasions.

Argentina replace Joaquin Correa with Thiago Almada due to a last-minute injury ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Almada has been called up by Scaloni

Argentina beat the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in a pre-tournament friendly in Abu Dhabi on 16 November.

Messi, Di Maria (2), Julian Alvarez, and Correa were all on the scoresheet for the South Americans.

However, Correa picked up a knee injury in the win over the UAE and has been forced to withdraw from Argentina's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup.

His replacement is Atlanta United attacking midfielder Almada, who has made just one international appearance for La Albiceleste.

The 21-year-old has made 31 appearances across competitions for Atlanta, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists.

