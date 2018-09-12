Jamie Carragher reveals why Marcus Rashford has to leave Manchester United

Shambhu Ajith
12 Sep 2018, 13:18 IST

Rashford in action for England against Switzerland

Marcus Rashford is enjoying a good run of form. After scoring England's only goal in their defeat to Spain in their first game of the international break, the Manchester United youngster scored the winning goal for the Three Lions in a testing match against Switzerland.

Jamie Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, after the England vs Switzerland match, was pleased with Rashford's performance but opines that he does not see the England international developing to his full potential at Manchester United.

As Romelu Lukaku is United's first-choice striker and will remain so for the years to come, there is limited space for growth for Rashford. In fact, when he's afforded chances, he'll have to take it by the scruff of its neck as there is little room for error at a club like Manchester United.

Carragher said,

'I don't see Rashford ever displacing Lukaku so long as he is there, but Lukaku was at Chelsea and he had to come away from there and go to Everton. He ended up top scorer and then got his move to Manchester United.

'Everton is a club where someone like a Rashford knows he can play every week. Last season, he played poorly against Brighton, Mourinho had a pop at him and Lukaku went straight back in the next game. That is the problem he will always have.'

Lukaku signed for Manchester United from Everton last summer in a deal worth £75million, capping a long and winding route back to a top club following his failure to shine with Chelsea.

Carragher believes that Marcus Rashford should follow Lukaku's path and go to a smaller club where he can get plenty of playing time. He also emphasizes the importance of Rashford developing in the right manner given his age.

"It gets to the point when you ask if he will ever be an England regular or Manchester United's real centre-forward.

'In that position, you have to be world-class. Rashford isn't world-class yet, but he might be when he's 24. Lukaku now looks like one of the best strikers so Rashford may have to move away to then move back to one of the big teams.'

It certainly is an interesting proposition. However, it remains to be seen whether Rashford, who is at the club of his dreams, will want to move away at this point in time.