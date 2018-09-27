Jamie Carragher's criticism of Pogba makes sense but training ground video was misinterpreted

Jose calling Pogba out

The Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho got into, let's just say, a heated exchange of views with Paul Pogba during the Red Devils' training session on Wednesday. The footage that was released by Sky showed Mourinho calling Pogba out on something as the latter tries to defend himself.

Of course, the press picked it up and made a mountain out of a molehill and threw mud on the Old Trafford outfit, its players, manager and their collective attitude- all without actually knowing what was said between the duo. So almost all the 'facts' that were aired were merely speculation.

Pundits from all over town weighed in on Pogba's fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho and the meanest source of criticism was Jamie Carragher.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup match against Liverpool, Carragher said,

There's a power-play here going on, and I think Jose Mourinho is well aware there's cameras there.

If you're asking me, because it looks like Mourinho or Pogba, it's Jose Mourinho. They've both been there the same amount of time. I think Jose Mourinho has done more than Pogba in that time.

There's an idea that there's one or the other. So if Mourinho goes, you'll see a new Paul Pogba. You won't, I can assure Man Utd fans, you won't.

Nobody plays for two years and all of a sudden there's a change of manager and you're a new player. We've seen what Paul Pogba is as a player.

Carragher did not hold back at all. He continued,

He's not as good as he thinks he is. He's got talent, but his big problem is his understanding of the game. It's been a problem since he came, and it hasn't changed now.

You can sum Paul Pogba's Man Utd career up in the last two games. He scored a great goal against Young Boys, showing his quality, but then gets robbed of the ball on the halfway line, falls over, doesn't break his neck to get back against Wolves and there's an equalising goal. That sums him up.

He also went on to add that he doesn't see Pogba fitting in at Barcelona.

There's talk of him moving on, leaving Man Utd. There's other clubs in the world who haven't got Paul Pogba who have been very successful. Barcelona being one.

I do think there is talent there, but talk of Barcelona? I can't think of a more ill-fitting player for Barcelona. Barcelona are all about discipline, staying in position, playing for the team. That is totally against everything Pogba plays for. Pogba plays for himself, does his own thing.

Some of Carragher's points are spot on though. Paul Pogba should realize that he is not bigger than the club. He should also come to terms with the fact that his winning the World Cup really should not have any bearing on his reputation at Old Trafford.

At Manchester United, you ought to prove yourself before your ascension. Pogba is still in the process of growing into that player they bought for £90 million. He hasn't truly showcased talents worth that amount of money on a consistent basis to even find himself in a power-play of sorts with his gaffer.

Jose Mourinho is right to have disciplined Pogba by taking away his captaincy. A patronizing attack on his teammates after a disappointing result is unbecoming of a captain and therefore, his being stripped of captaincy does not come as a surprise.

Paul Pogba isn't doing much good for his side when he has his agent talk about the club in a negative light. If he is a player who loves the club, he should ask his agent to stick to signing papers and not run his mouth about a manager who has enough silverware to warrant a spot among the very best in the business.

The anti-Manchester United media rhetoric that blew this event out of proportion deserves a mention here. Today, it has come to light that the whole incident was about Jose Mourinho asking Pogba about an Instagram video he posted.

Pogba posted a video of him laughing with Andreas Pereira and Luke Shaw watching the match from the stands. The video was posted during halftime when United were winning. However, Jose was informed by one of his staff members that the video was posted after the win.

If it was posted after the match, Jose calling out Pogba would be the right thing to do. But Pogba was seen leaving when United were losing 2-1. So he wasn't in the stadium when United conceded the loss on penalties.

There was some confusion and there were questions being asked. But the narrative that has taken front seat lapped it up and blew it out of proportion. Media circus at its finest.