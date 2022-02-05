Jamie Carragher trolls Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United after FA Cup exit

Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup on Friday following a penalty shootout loss to Middlesbrough. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a spot-kick in the first half, among many other talking points. Following the setback, former Liverpool defender Jammie Carragher was quick to aim a dig at the Red Devils.

The Englishman trolled Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo by referring to a recent argument he had with Roy Keane over the club's decision to re-sign the Portuguese last summer.

He wrote on his official Twitter page:

"Roy Keane told me Man Utd had signed Ronaldo to win the #FACup 🤷‍♂️ #MUNMID"

Recall that Jammie Carragher had a heated debate with Roy Keane in the Sky Sports Studio in November last year. During their argument, the Liverpool legend questioned Manchester United's decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, with Keane asserting it was to win cup competitions.

Carragher kicked things off by saying:

"He’s a phenomenon in terms of goals. But I mentioned this in midweek. PSG signed Messi and United signed Ronaldo. Are United closer to the title? No. Are PSG closer to the Champions League with Messi? No."

Keane responded by suggesting the Red Devils are still a couple of years away from winning the league. The former Manchester United captain claimed the Portuguese superstar would instead immediately help the team challenge for cup competitions:

"Ronaldo was never going to get United back to winning. He’s not come back to win the league. When you won the FA Cup were you not buzzing with that? United are a cup team at the moment. I’m not happy with it but that's where they are as a club. Look at the team, look at the league, look at the last two or three years. They won’t win the league for two or three years."

Carragher hit back at Keane's claims by asking:

"So what’s he come back for?! What’s he here for then? You said Ronaldo hasn’t come to win the league, what is he here for? What was the point in signing him then, he's 37!"

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United are knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough Man United are knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough 😲 https://t.co/1MhDLrHvOz

Is the Cristiano Ronaldo experiment going wrong for Manchester United?

Despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United have been knocked out of all domestic cup competitions. The Premier League title is also technically out of sight.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Champions League is the only competition where they've had a fair run this season. Yet, it can be argued that the Red Devils haven't faced any of the European powerhouses yet. Will Cristiano Ronaldo be able to power them to glory in the tournament? It remains to be seen.

Edited by Parimal