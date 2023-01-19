Jamie Redknapp believes Mikel Arteta would've danced around his living room due to Casemiro's suspension for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would have danced in elation after Casemiro's suspension for Manchester United's encounter against the Gunners.

Casemiro, 30, turned a frustrating trip to Selhurst Park worse for Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag on Wednesday (January 18). He picked up his fifth yellow card of the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League season during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw against hosts Crystal Palace.

After Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from a Christian Eriksen assist in the 43rd minute, Michael Olise forced the visitors to share the spoils through a brilliant free-kick in the final stages of the contest.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp shared his thoughts on Casemiro's yellow card in the second half against Crystal Palace. He elaborated:

"We spoke before the game about Casemiro and the importance of not getting a yellow card because they need him on Sunday against Arsenal. He gets booked in the 80th minute and it's as if from that moment, it took the steam out of Manchester United."

Predicting Arteta's reaction after the crucial booking, Redknapp added:

"It affected them so much and it's as if they knew that their talisman in that midfield role is gone, it's a bit of a moment of madness. Casemiro was furious with his teammate Bruno Fernandes for getting out of the way of the challenge. I bet when Mikel Arteta saw that, he was dancing around his living room because it's just so important. United have no one who can play in that role in their team."

Casemiro, who joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £70 million last summer, has registered two goals and four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for his side this season.

Manchester United is scheduled to lock horns with Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22).

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal's only loss in the Premier League this season: Manchester United



One week from today: Arsenal vs. Manchester United 🍿 Arsenal's only loss in the Premier League this season: Manchester United One week from today: Arsenal vs. Manchester United 🍿 https://t.co/x5MP0JAyBT

Manchester United boss comments on Casemiro's absence for Arsenal contest

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reminded Arsenal that his team defeated them earlier this campaign without the services of Casemiro. He elaborated:

"Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, so this time we have to do the same. He is obviously an important player for us and he is one of the reasons that we are in the position that we are now. We have a squad and we have to fill that gap and make a proper plan. As a team, we have already showed how to beat them."

Manchester United is eight points behind the Gunners, who have 47 points from 18 Premier League matches so far this campaign.

