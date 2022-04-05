3 January Transfers Who Regained Form After Moving To New Clubs - 2021/2022

The January transfer window provides football clubs with the opportunity to beef up their squad ahead of the second half of the season. It also gives players who are in search of playing time the opportunity to move to other clubs. Some footballers move to a new club and become a shadow of themselves, while others get back to their best.

These January transfers have regained form at their new clubs

This article will focus on players who found their form after securing a January transfer to new clubs.

#1 Philippe Coutinho

Brazil star Coutinho is currently enjoying his second spell in the English Premier League. The former Liverpool man has regained his form since joining Steven Gerrard's ranks at Aston Villa during the January transfer window.

Coutinho managed to find the back of the net just twice in 16 matches for Barcelona. But with Aston Villa, he has four goals and three assists under his belt after 11 games.

The Brazilian hit the ground running after his January transfer. He scored and assisted on his debut against Manchester United, which was a sign of what was to come from the midfield talisman. It is now obvious that his style of play is more suited to the Premier League than La Liga.

Philippe Coutinho opens the scoring at Elland Road!

There is no doubt that Gerrard will do all he can to keep his former teammate at Villa Park. He will push to make the January transfer loan deal permanent. Coutinho found Aston Villa in 16th position but they are now in mid-table thanks to his rejuvenated form.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There can't be talk of players currently in top form without mentioning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 32-year-old moved to Barca from Arsenal in January, becoming an instant hit for Xavi's side.

Before moving to Spain in the January transfer period, Aubameyang had one of the worst seasons of his career. His issues with Mikel Arteta saw him dropped from matchday squads and eventually stripped off from the captaincy role.

During the first half of the season, he struggled in front of goal, netting four times in 14 appearances. But since joining Barca, he has been a beast in front of goal. He has nine goals in 12 matches for the Catalans, including a hat-trick on his full debut and a brace in the El Clasico.

| Aubameyang is a nominee for La Liga " Player of the Month".

He also became the first player in the 21st century to score a hat-trick in four of the top five leagues in Europe. Aubameyang's recent form has propelled Barca to second in the league table. They also secured a place in the Europa League quarter-finals.

#3 Ferran Torres

Less than two seasons after leaving La Liga, Spanish forward Ferran Torres found himself back home. Injuries were Torres' major problem at Manchester City. So when the offer to return home came in January, he took it with both hands.

Barca took a bank loan to fund the move for a player who had made only four appearances in the first half of the season. Based on his City form, this was looking like another exaggerated buy for Barca.

However, the 22-year-old has proved critics wrong. In his first start, he found the back of the net against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey. He had a torrid game against Napoli where he missed a lot of clear cut chances.

But Torres has finally settled in and has five goals and assists each to his name at Barcelona. He was on the scoresheet in big games against Napoli and Real Madrid.

Ferran Torres has been involved in a goal in all of his last four matches for Spain and Barcelona.



vs Albania

vs Real Madrid

vs Galatasaray

vs Osasuna



In form Torres.

