January move ruled out for Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, Mauricio Pochettino a candidate for the Everton job: European Transfer Round-Up, 8th December 2019

The season is approaching its halfway point, and several clubs are loosening their purse strings for the pit stop that's the January transfer window.

The infamous football agents are once again holding the aces, as they rub shoulders with top executives in corridors of power all over the old continent, with European clubs looking to strengthen their arsenal ahead of the final stretch of the season.

With the wheeling and dealing happening behind closed doors, we bring to you some of the top transfer stories in the past 24 hours.

Borussia Dortmund's Sporting Director, Michael Zorc, rules out January move for Jadon Sancho

English international Jadon Sancho has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, with rumours of his discontent at the moment in Germany. The 19-year-old was hauled off with just 40 minutes on the clock during a humiliating 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich, sparking rumours that he felt scapegoated by the experience.

He has been linked to Manchester United and Chelsea in recent times, however, Borussia Dortmund's Michael Zorc insists Sancho is in the club's plans. Speaking to reporters, he said:

“We’re continuing to plan with him, he’s a fundamental player for us and I do not see any scenario where he leaves us"

Carlo Ancelloti and Mauricio Pochettino are candidates for the Everton hot seat

According to The Times, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelloti is in the running to become the next Everton boss. The Champions League winner is walking a tight rope in Naples, and the Merseyside club could offer him a way out.

Erstwhile Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is also in the running, and the Argentine is currently leafing through offers as he holidays in his home country. His signature is much sought after.

The list also reportedly includes, Ajax's Erik ten Hag, David Moyes, and former Valencia manager Marcelino.

Tottenham Hotspur submits a bid for Donny van de Beek

According to De Telegraaf, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Ajax's Donny van de Beek.

The 22-year-old is currently valued at €60 million, and his preferred destination is the Spanish capital with Real Madrid. However, Spurs' Portuguese tactician is an admirer of his talents and would love to have him in the English capital instead.

Manchester United's Chris Smalling keen to make his Roma move permanent

According to Di Marzio, Chris Smalling is keen on swapping Manchester for the Italian capital next year. The Manchester United centre back on loan at AS Roma has enjoyed a resurgence in Italy, scoring twice in 11 appearances so far.

The Italian club is looking to make the move permanent, and Man United will be demanding £17 million for the 30-year-old next summer.

Red Bull Salzburg manager prefers RB Leipzig move for Erling Braut Haaland

Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch would prefer Erling Braut Haaland to take the well-trodden part from Salzburg to Leipzig next summer. The prolific 19-year-old is being courted by some of the best clubs in the world, including Manchester United, Liverpool, and Juventus.

However, Marsch who is an ex Leipzig assistant manager, believes a move to the German club would be the right step. In an interview he said:

"For me Leipzig is a great club for any player, especially a young player and especially an explosive player who's good in transition so in theory it's a great fit for Erling.

The people at the club are really, really good people and focused a lot on development of players, on taking care of players, on professionalism. The standard for the quality of a club at Leipzig is so high."

The 19-year-old is in prolific form and has scored 27 goals so far for his club this season.