Japan 0-1 Costa Rica: 5 hits and flops as Keysher Fuller strike shocks Samurai Blue | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Sunday (November 27) to blow Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup wide open.

Keysher Fuller scored the winner in the 81st minute as Los Ticos now have a glimmer of hope to reach the round of 16. The two teams were coming off contrasting results — Japan had shocked Germany 2-1, while Costa Rica were hammered 7-0 by Spain.

The Samurai Blue were widely expected to secure all three points and confirm their place in the last 16 but flattered to deceive.

The courage and energy with which Hajime Moriyasu's side took apart Diemannschaft was completely missing, as Costa Rica were barely tested. There were signs of improvement after the break, with Japan coming close to scoring seconds into the restart, but those were few and far between.

In the closing stages of the game, Los Ticos conjured up a chance out of nowhere. Yeltsin Tejeda picked out an unmarked Fuller, who thumped home a wonderful shot to send Costa Rica into dreamland.

With the result, both teams in question are left with three points after two games, with Japan ahead on goal difference. Their knockout fate will be decided on Friday when Costa Rica face Germany while the Samurai Blue take on Spain.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica)

Costa Rica's unlikely hero

Let's start with the obvious. Keysher Fuller probably scored Costa Rica's most important goal of the year; a goal that has revived their chances of reaching the knockouts.

Until that point, he was mainly shoehorned in defence, impeding Japan's incursions from the right channel and clearing their lines when the Samurai Blue came close.

Fuller's real value to the team was felt in the 81st minute when he beautifully slotted home Yeltsin Tejeda's pass into the top corner in what was also Costa Rica's first shot on target in the tournament.

His goal has opened up a ray of hope for Los Ticos ahead of their final group game against Germany.

Flop: Ayase Ueda (Japan)

Japan vs Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

An unused substitute in their shock win over Germany, Ayase Ueda replaced Daizen Maeda as the striker, but the move backfired spectacularly, as Ueda dropped a stinker.

He lasted only the opening 45 minutes, struggling to offer anything meaningful in attack and also failing to muster a single shot on goal. His only real moment to make a difference came in the 19th minute when Daichi Kamada brilliantly picked him out, but Kendall Waston stuck his boot out to clear the danger.

Hit: Kendall Waston (Costa Rica)

A solid display from Waston

Speaking of Waston, the veteran defender was enormous for Los Ticos, keeping things tidy at the back and stepping up to the plate when Japan upped the ante in the second half.

He read the game brilliantly, timing his tackles to perfection. The 34-year-old registered an impressive five clearances, proof of his impeccable vision.

Waston came off the bench against Spain in the second half and was totally helpless as Los Ticos conceded four times with him on the field. Considering that, it was a massive improvement from him against Japan.

Flop: Ritsu Doan (Japan)

Not up to scratch

The man who started the fairytale comeback against Germany with the equaliser, Ritsu Doan was a pale shadow of himself against Costa Rica.

The Freiburg talisman struggled to break down a resolute Costa Rica side and was laregly quiet. His only attempt to score was also off target, as the ball flew harmlessly wide.

Doan has been a difference maker for the Samurai Blue on several occasions but displays like one today don't help his team, They need Doan to step up in their do-or-die clash against Spain in five days' time.

Hit: Joel Campbell (Costa Rica)

Campbell kept Japan on their toes.

Keysher Fuller may have grabbed all the headlines for his heroics, but Joel Campbell was the only real threat coming from Los Ticos.

The former Arsenal man pressed well to give Japan all kinds of headaches. His movements from the right flank were well timed, and he drew several fouls.

Playing in his third World Cup, Campbell made his 120th appearance for Costa Rica and showed how important he's for the team.

