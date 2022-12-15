Japan's memorable moments at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

In the FIFA World Cup or the world stage, Japan was not a major football force until the end of 1980s. The beginning of 1990s saw the rise of Japanese football and since then, Japan has emerged as one of the most successful football teams in Asia. They have qualified for the last seven FIFA World Cups, where their best results have been reaching the Round of 16 stage in 2002, 2010, 2018, and 2022 versions.

The Samurai Blue had one of their best qualification campaigns in recent times, winning 15 games, drawing one, and losing two. Also, prior to the ongoing tournament, the team won the East Asian Football Championship this year as part of their preparations.

In the 2018 version, Japan became the first Asian team to reach the Round of 16 stage of the tournament. In 2022, they were placed in Group E along with Spain (2010) and Germany (2014), two of the three most recent winners, and South American giants, Costa Rica. Football analysts and fans alike referred to Group E as "The Group of Death."

Experts and pundits predicted that Japan wouldn't advance to the next stage. With two World Cup champions in one group, their chances of qualification were slim. Japan were not considered to be particularly threatening opponents before the competition began.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said afterward of the draw as per ESPN:

"I think that every team at a World Cup is a strong one. Spain and Germany have won the title before. We have a goal to reach the last eight, and that doesn't change no matter who the opponents are. I am looking forward to the fight."

The head coach, however, looked to have quiet confidence in his team after their preparations.

Japan's incredible World Cup Group Stage Performance

Japan kicked off the World Cup in stunning fashion after recovering from a goal down to overcome four-time winners Germany with an incredible 2-1 victory. They made their seventh consecutive finals appearance in style. Germany dominated for long stretches but failed to capitalize on their pressure, until the "Samurai Blue" caused the Khalifa International Stadium to erupt in a mix of joy and surprise.

Japan, hoping to win consecutive matches at a FIFA World Cup finals for the first time since 2002, did not let the sweltering Al Rayyan weather hamper their initial offensive efforts. After shocking Germany by rallying from behind, Japan found it difficult to replicate their historic triumph. Costa Rica defeated them by a score of 1-0.

After a disheartening loss, Moriyasu's team needed to win against La Furia Roja if they were to qualify for their first-ever consecutive appearances in the World Cup knockout rounds.

Japan's FIFA World Cup odyssey continued in a breathtaking manner as they won Group E with a 2-1 comeback victory over Spain. Despite suffering their first loss in the competition, Luis Enrique's team finished in second place over Germany thanks to a better goal difference.

Despite winning their last game against Costa Rica, Germany were out of the World Cup. The 2014 champions were eliminated in the group stages for a second consecutive tournament.

The fairytale journey of Japan in the World Cup ends

Japan v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Samurai Blue played against Group F second-placed Croatia in the Round 16. The game went to extra time after being deadlocked at 1-1 and then penalties. This time, however, Japan could not replicate their giant-killing heroics from the group stages as Croatia's experience got the better of them in the shootout.

Japan lost 3-1 on penalties, making it their fourth exit at this stage of the tournament. Coach Moriyasu lauded the team's performance and was optimistic about the 'new era' stating as per ESPN:

"The players showed a new era of Japanese football. They should use this feeling of being upset and try to go further next time. We cannot be superheroes in one go. We have to improve step by step. But Japan is reaching a level where we can play on the world stage."

