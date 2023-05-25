Japan U20 vs Israel U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

Japan U20 will play against Israel U20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in the FIFA U20 World Cup on Saturday.

Japan U20 vs Israel U20 Preview

With Colombia already through to the next round, Group C’s second ticket is still up for grabs. Japan are second placed with three points but could be toppled if they lose to Israel, who hold one point. Bottom-placed Senegal, with one point, can also move second if they defeat Colombia decisively.

Following a promising 1-0 win over Senegal in their opening game, Samurai Blue lost their second outing against Colombia 2-1. Riku Yamane put the Asians ahead by the half-hour mark but goals from Asprilla and Angel handed the South Americans their second win and passage to the knockout stage.

Israel narrowly avoided a second defeat in a row when they faced off against Senegal on Wednesday. An own goal by Babacar N’Diaye leveled the scoreline 1-1 in favor of Israel, who lost their first game to Colombia 2-1. However, they will need to up their game to overcome a more tactical Japanese side.

Israel had a brilliant campaign at the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, finishing second in Group B behind England to qualify for the follow-up tournament. They reached the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup playoff but lost to England 3-1 on penalties. However, they are yet to replicate those feats in Argentina.

Japan U20 vs Israel U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Japan are making their 11th appearance in the championship while Israel are making their debut at the U20 World Cup.

Japan have won six of their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing four times.

Japan is the second nation to host the FIFA U20 World Cup, in 1979.

Israel were the team that knocked France out of the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in the semi-finals.

Japan have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Israel have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Japan U20 vs Israel U20 Prediction

Japan will likely use their vast experience in the competition and cohesive pattern to pressurize Israel, who may not have the stamina to resist.

As they did to Senegal, Israel will attempt to disrupt the Japanese and make them lose focus. We are unsure if that strategy will work this time.

Japan have the better attacking frontline and midfield of the two sides, and they will likely impose their will on Israel.

Prediction: Japan U20 3-1 Israel U20

Japan U20 vs Israel U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Japan U20

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Japan U20 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Israel U20 to score - Yes

