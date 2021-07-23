Japan U23 vs Mexico U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Japan U23 are set to play Mexico U23 at the Saitama Stadium on Sunday in the group stage of the men's football tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Japan U23 come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over South Africa U23. A second-half goal from Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo ensured victory for Japan U23.

Mexico U23, on the other hand, beat France U23 4-1. Goals from Guadalajara forward Alexis Vega, America midfielder Sebastian Cordova, Guadalajara winger Uriel Antuna and Santos Laguna striker Eduardo Aguirre secured the win for Mexico U23. Tigres UANL striker Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the consolation goal for France U23.

Japan U23 vs Mexico U23 Head-to-Head

The two countries previously faced each other at the 2012 Olympics, where Mexico U23 beat Japan U23 3-1.

Goals from midfielder Marco Fabian, forward Oribe Peralta and attacker Javier Cortes sealed the deal for Mexico U23. Midfielder Yuki Otsu scored the consolation goal for Japan U23.

Japan U23 form guide at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: W

Mexico U23 form guide at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: W

Japan U23 vs Mexico U23 Team News

Japan U23

Japan U23 have named a strong squad. Former Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai, Sampdoria centre-back Maya Yoshida and Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo have all been included. Much is expected from the likes of Real Madrid attacker Takefusa Kubo, Bologna right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu and PSV Eindhoven forward Ritsu Doan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico U23

Meanwhile, Mexico U23 will be without Getafe striker Jose Juan Macias, who withdrew from the squad due to an injury and was replaced by Juarez centre-back Adrian Mora. Real Betis winger Diego Lainez, America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and America striker Henry Martin have all been named.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Japan U23 vs Mexico U23 Predicted XI

Japan U23 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kosei Tani, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Ko Itakura, Yuta Nakayama, Ao Tanaka, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo, Koji Miyoshi, Daichi Hayashi

Mexico U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Erick Aguirre, Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Romo, Sebastian Cordova, Diego Lainez, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

Japan U23 vs Mexico U23 Prediction

Japan U23 have had a good start to their tournament. Takefusa Kubo's goal will give the forward some confidence after a difficult club season last time around, and the 20-year old could prove to be crucial if Japan U23 are to do well.

Mexico U23, on the other hand, thrashed France U23 4-1 and will be brimming with confidence. Henry Martin impressed with his performance and the striker will be hoping to build on that.

Mexico U23 should have enough.

Prediction: Japan U23 1-2 Mexico U23

Edited by Abhinav Anand