Japan U23 vs Spain U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

Japan U23's quest for an Olympic gold medal in the men's football tournament will face a massive challenge in Spain U23 when the sides meet in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Samurai Warriors have been very impressive so far, cruising through Group A with three wins from three, before seeing off New Zealand on penalties in the last eight.

La Roja, meanwhile, have had their fair share of challenges, including two injuries, but they also took 120 minutes to negotiate their quarter-final fixture.

Rafa Mir was the hat-trick hero of the night as they dispatched Ivory Coast 5-2 in extra-time.

Japan U23 vs Spain U23 Head-To-Head

The sides last met at the 2012 London Olympics, where Japan pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory in the group stages.

FT: Japan 🇯🇵 0 - 0 🇳🇿 New Zealand (4-2 on pens)



Japan U23 Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Spain U23 Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W

Japan U23 vs Spain U23 Team News

Japan U23

Bologna star Takehiro Tomiyasu is suspended from the clash for accumulation of cards.

However, on the bright side, right-back Hiroki Sakai will return from his own suspension and should walk straight into the XI.

Injured: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spain U23

Dani Ceballos isn't likely to return for the Games again following his nasty ankle injury. Meanwhile, Oscar Mingueza lasted only 11 minutes on Saturday before going off again.

However, to ease some pressure off La Roja, Oscar Gil returns from his suspension and might take Mingueza's place, relegating Jesus Vallejo back to the bench.

Injured: Dani Ceballos, Oscar Mingueza

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Japan U23 vs Spain U23 Predicted XI

Japan U23 (4-2-3-1): Kosei Tani; Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Reo Hatate; Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka; Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo, Kaoru Mitoma; Ayase Ueda.

Spain U23 (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Oscar Gil, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Marc Cucurella; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Pedri; Mikel Oyarzabal, Rafa Mir, Dani Olmo.

Japan U23 vs Spain U23 Prediction

Japan have done really well on home soil thus far, although they really struggled against New Zealand, going 120 minutes without a goal.

Spain also had to slog it out against Ivory Coast but eventually ran out 5-2 victors. The momentum going into this game is firmly in Spain's favor.

It will be close but a victory for La Roja is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Japan U23 1-2 Spain U23

