Japan vs Australia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Japan will host Australia at the Saitama Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a harrowing 1-0 defeat away to Saudi Arabia. Feras Al Brikan scored the winning goal in the 71st minute.

Australia secured a routine 3-1 victory over Oman on home turf. Awer Mabil, Martin Boyle and Mitchell Duke all got on the scoresheet for the Socceroos.

Japan's defeat left them in third place in Group B and put them in danger of missing out on automatic qualification for Qatar 2022.

The Blue Samurai have garnered just three points from three matches. Australia lead the way at the summit with maximum points garnered from three games.

Japan vs Australia Head-to-Head

This will be the 25th meeting between the two sides and Japan have the better record with 10 wins to their name. Australia were victorious on six occasions while eight matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier when Takuma Asano and Yosuke Ideguchi scored in either half to give Japan a 2-0 home win.

Japan form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Australia form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Japan vs Australia Team News

Japan

Premier League duo Takehiro Tomiyasu and Takumi Minamino, as well as captain Maya Yoshida, headline the squad of 26 Japanese players to dispute October's qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Australia

Mathew Ryan and Aaron Mooy were among the 25 Australian players called up for October's international window.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Japan vs Australia Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Yuyto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Yuta Nakayama, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Wataru Endo, Gaku Shibasaki; Takuma Asano, Daichi Kamada, Takumi Minamino; Yuya Osako

Australia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matthew Ryan (GK); Aziz Behich, Harry Souttar, Trent Sainsbury, Rhyan Grant; Aaron Mooy, Ajdin Hrustic, Tom Rogic; Awer Mabil, Mitchell Duke, Adam Taggart

Japan vs Australia Prediction

Japan's poor start to the qualifiers has left them playing catch-up and anything other than a win here could be detrimental to their chances of automatic qualification.

In light of this, the hosts will go all out for victory and this could leave them susceptible at the back. Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net and we are predicting a share of the spoils in a thrilling draw.

Prediction: Japan 2-2 Australia

