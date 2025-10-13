Japan vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

International football is back in action with another set of friendly matches this week as Japan lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil side in an intriguing encounter at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Japan vs Brazil Preview

Brazil finished in fifth place in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The Selecao thrashed South Korea by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Japan, on the other hand, finished at the top of their group in the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers and have been in impressive form this year. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Paraguay last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Japan vs Brazil Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have an excellent historical record against Japan in all competitions and have won 11 out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws. Japan have never defeated Brazil in an official game.

Japan are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against South Korea in the EAFF East Asian Cup in July this year.

Brazil have lost only one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Bolivia last month.

Brazil have won each of their last six matches against Japan in all competitions and have scored a total of 19 goals in these games.

Japan vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil have been inconsistent over the past year and will need to be at their best this week. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

Japan can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor historical record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Japan 2-2 Brazil

Japan vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first - Yes

