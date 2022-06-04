Japan vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Brazil continue their tour of the east this week as they lock horns with Japan in an international friendly on Monday. The Selecao have been in excellent form and are the favourites to win the game.

Japan have been impressive over the past year and have managed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The Asian giants stunned Paraguay with a 4-1 triumph last week and will need to work hard to secure a similar result in the fixture.

Brazil, on the other hand, comfortably topped the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have an impressive squad at their disposal. The away side thrashed South Korea by a 5-1 margin this week and will be confident ahead of the match.

Japan vs Brazil Head-to-Head

Brazil have an excellent record against Japan and have won 10 out of the 12 matches played between the two sides. Japan have never defeated Brazil and will look to create a landmark moment in their footballing history next week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2017 and ended in a comfortable 3-1 victory for Brazil. Japan were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove on Monday.

Japan form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Japan vs Brazil Team News

Japan need to win this game

Japan

Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently injured and has not joined the Japanese squad this week. Yukinari Sugawara picked up a knock against Paraguay last week and has also been ruled out of the fixture.

Injured: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Yukinari Sugawara

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Brazil have a strong squad

Brazil

Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Ederson Moraes are yet to hit full fitness and will not feature in this game. Alisson Becker, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, and Fabinho were given a rest against South Korea and will be available for selection.

Injured: Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, Ederson Moraes

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Japan vs Brazil Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Schmidt; Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito; Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Wataru Endo; Kyogo Furuhashi, Takumi Minamino, Takuma Asano

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes; Rodrygo, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Gabriel Jesus

Japan vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil have an excellent squad and will be intent on making the most of their World Cup preparations. The likes of Neymar and Gabriel Jesus could be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Japan were excellent against Paraguay but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance on Monday. Brazil are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Japan 2-4 Brazil

