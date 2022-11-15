Japan vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022

Japan will lock horns against Canada at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in a friendly on Thursday (November 17).
Both teams will get their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign under way next week. This game provides them with a good opportunity to test their preparations for the main event.
Japan last played a friendly in September against Ecuador, which ended in a goalless draw. They are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions and look to be in good touch at the moment.
Canada, meanwhile, played a friendly against Bahrain on Friday at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium. The game ended 2-2 draw, profiting from an own goal from Ali Haram.
Japan will kick off their World Cup campaign against Germany next Wednesday, while Canada will take on Belgium on the same day.
Japan vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have locked horns twice, with one meeting coming in the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2001. The other was a friendly in 2013. Japan have a 100% record against the North American team.
- Japan are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, winning three and drawing two. Interestingly, they kept clean sheets in all five games.
- Canada have just one win in their last four games across competitions, suffering two defeats, and drawing and winning once apiece.
- Three of Japan's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. while Canada have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last five games.
Japan vs Canada Prediction
The Samurai Blue are unbeaten and haven't conceded in their last five games. They also boast a 100% record against Canada.
Canada, meanwhole. have struggled in recent games, winning just thrice in their last eight games across competitions. They scored twice in their friendly last week and could do so again.
Both teams will look to avoid overexert their players ahead of the World Cup, so a draw could ensue.
Prediction: Japan 2-2 Canada
Japan vs Canada Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: Japan to score first - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 5: Yuki Soma to score or assist any time - Yes
