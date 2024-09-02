Japan vs China PR Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Japan welcome China PR to Saitama Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup third round qualifier on Thursday. The two sides have been drawn alongside Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Indonesia in Group C.

The hosts are getting back to action for the first time since claiming a 5-0 victory over Syria in the last stage of the qualifiers in June. They were two goals up by the 19th minute courtesy of goals from Ayase Ueda and Ritsu Doan while Thaer Krouma's own goal put them three up. Yuki Soma and Takumi Minamino scored second-half goals to complete the rout. The victory saw the Blue Samurai advance with maximum points from six games.

Trending

China, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to South Korea in a World Cup qualifier in June. Lee Kang-In's 61st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides, but the Chinese still progressed as runners-up in the group.

Japan vs China PR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 40 occasions in the past. Japan have 16 wins to their name, China PR were victorious on 15 occasions while nine games have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in July 2024 when they shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Eleven of Japan's last 12 games have produced over 2.5 goals.

China have won just one of their last 10 games (five losses).

Japan form guide: W-W-W-W-L China form guide: L-D-W-D-L

Japan vs China PR Prediction

Japan (ranked 18th) are aiming to qualify for an eighth successive FIFA World Cup and will want to start the group with a victory. They breezed through the last round of the qualifiers but will face stiffer competition this time around.

China PR (ranked 87th), for their part, have qualified for the World Cup just once in their history and are the heavy underdogs here. They have not won a game against Japan since 1998, losing nine of 14 games played since then.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Japan 3-0 China PR

Japan vs China PR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Japan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Japan to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback