Japan vs China PR prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Asian section of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resumes this week and one of the fixtures will see Japan host China PR at the Saitama Stadium on Thursday.

The home side have recovered from a poor start to currently occupy second spot in Group B. They have garnered 12 points from six matches and are four points behind table-toppers Saudi Arabia.

China are in fifth position on five points and need a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for a second FIFA World Cup and first since 2002 alive.

Japan have not been in action since a 1-0 away win over Oman in the qualifiers back in November. Genk forward Junya Ito scored the winning goal in the 81st minute.

China held Australia to a 1-1 draw on home turf. Wu Lei scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Mitchell Duke's first-half strike for the visitors.

Japan vs China PR Head-to-Head

This will be the 39th meeting between the two sides and they have been evenly matched in previous matches played. The two sides have 15 wins apiece, while eight matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September. Yuya Osako's first-half strike helped Japan secure a 1-0 away win in the first leg.

Japan form guide: W-W-W-L-W

China form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Japan vs China PR Team News

Japan

Former Inter Milan defender Yuto Nagatomo is the most experienced member of Japan's 23-man squad to dispute January's qualifiers.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu was initially included in the squad but pulled out due to injury.

Injury: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Suspension: None

China PR

Coach Li Xiaopeng named a final 28-man squad to dispute January's qualifiers against Japan and Vietnam, dropping several others after a training camp in January.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Japan vs China PR Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Eiji Kawashima (GK); Yuto Nagatomo, Yuta Nakayama, Naomichi Ueda, Hiroki Sakai; Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Takumi Minamino, Junya Ito; Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano

China PR Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling (GK); Zhang Linpeng, Yu Dabao, Zheng Zheng, Wang Shenchao; Hao Junmin, Wu Xi, Zhang Xizhe; Wu Lei, Zhang Yuning, Wei Shihao

Japan vs China PR Prediction

Japan are already in prime position to secure one of the two automatic spots for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a win here would keep them in the running.

Although China could cause an upset, the Blue Samurai have the superior players and we are backing the hosts to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Japan 2-0 China PR

