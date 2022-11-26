Japan vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27th 2022

Japan will lock horns with Costa Rica in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E fixture at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Sunday.

Japan recorded a memorable 2-1 win over Germany in their campaign opener. Germany took the lead through İlkay Gündoğan in the 33rd minute, but the Samurai Blue displayed impressive resolve in the second half to score two goals in quick succession.

Ritsu Doan scored four minutes after coming on as a substitute to equalize in the 75th minute and Takuma Asano, another substitute, scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Costa Rica were humbled 7-0 by Spain in their campaign opener and will be looking to deliver a better performance in this match.

Japan can secure their place in the knockout round if they can earn a win in this match. On the flip side, if Costa Rica fail to pick up a point from the game, they will be eliminated from the competition.

Japan vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths five times, with all meetings being friendlies. Japan are undefeated in these games, recording four wins while one game has ended in a draw.

Japan have scored at least three goals in four of their five meetings against the South American team, who have scored three goals in all of their five games against Japan.

Costa Rica conceded more goals (7) than any other team in the first match of the FIFA World Cup.

Costa Rica have failed to score in five of their last seven matches in the World Cup.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Japan's last six games in the FIFA World Cup.

Costa Rica have failed to win their last seven matches in the competition while Japan have one win in their last four games.

Costa Rica have conceded at least two goals in their last three games in the FIFA World Cup and their 7-0 defeat against Spain was their worst performance at the World Cup.

Japan vs Costa Rica Prediction

Japan have a solid record against Los Ticos and will be looking to extend that record with a win in this match as well. They kicked off their World Cup campaign with a win and should be able to continue that form here.

Japan can seal their knockout round berth with a win here and they have the incentive to perform at peak level to avoid a last-day showdown against Spain for their knockout stage hopes.

Costa Rica suffered a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain in their campaign opener and will be looking to bounce back with a vengeance here. While we expect them to perform better than in their campaign opener, given their poor record against Japan, we believe the Asian team will eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Japan 2-1 Costa Rica

Japan vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Japan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Takuma Asano to score or assist anytime - Yes

