Japan vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2022

Japan and Ghana square off at the Misaki Park Stadium in the semi-final fixture of the 2022 Kirin Cup on Friday.

This will be the 21st edition of the international friendly football tournament, with the last one taking place in 2016. Japan were in the final of that edition, losing 2-1 to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Ghana have been called up to the competition for the first time in their history and will be looking to make it to the final. Chile and Tunisia will be in action in the first semi-final on Friday.

While this is just a friendly game, it will be a good opportunity for both sides to get themselves ready ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

Japan vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides across all competitions, with all games producing decisive results. Ghana have just two wins to their names against their Asian rivals, who have four wins in this fixture.

Ghana have found the back of the net in all six games in this fixture but have been outscored 12-10 by Japan, who have failed to score in their two losses against Ghana.

Japan have five clean sheets in their last 10 games across all competitions while the Black Stars have three shutouts in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Both sides scored four goals in their two games in the ongoing international break ahead of this match.

Japan vs Ghana Prediction

Japan have been the dominant side in this international friendly tournament, winning it a record 11 times. Home advantage plays a huge role for them in these fixtures and they are natural favorites in this match as well.

jfa_en @jfa_en bit.ly/3mqxYyp 【Scouting report】High hopes for the emergence of undiscovered talents in their first World Cup appearance sin #football 【Scouting report】High hopes for the emergence of undiscovered talents in their first World Cup appearance sin #football bit.ly/3mqxYyp

Ghana have also made a long trip to Japan, which might affect their preparations for this game. They will be without the services of two of their first-choice goalkeepers.

Jojo Wollacott left the team ahead of the Kirin Cup on account of an illness which he was unable to shrug off. Richard Ofori is a long-term absentee.

Prediction: Japan 2-1 Ghana

Japan vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Japan to score first - Yes.

