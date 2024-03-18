Japan vs Korea DPR Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Japan will entertain Korea DPR at the Japan National Stadium in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in the qualifiers thus far, defeating Myanmar and Syria 5-0 apiece in November. Ayase Ueda scored five of the 10 goals in those games. They will play for the first time since their 2-1 loss to Iran in the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinal in February.

The visitors have a win and a loss in their two games in the qualifiers thus far. After losing 1-0 to Syria in their campaign opener, they registered a 6-1 win over Myanmar. They will play for the first time in 2024.

The two teams will meet in Pyongyang next week, before concluding their international break.

Japan vs Korea DPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 20 times in all competitions thus far, with 10 of these meetings taking place in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with eight wins apiece and four games ending in draws.

They last met in the EAFF East Asian Cup in 2017, with the hosts recording a 1-0 win.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with two clean sheets apiece for either side.

Just one of the 10 meetings in the World Cup qualifiers has ended in a draw. Japan have the upper hand in these meetings with a 6-3 lead in wins.

Korea DPR are winless in their eight away meetings against the hosts, suffering six losses. They have scored just five goals in that period.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine games in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping seven clean sheets.

Japan vs Korea DPR Prediction

The Samurai Blue have an unbeaten home record against the visitors and have won their four home meetings in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in this fixture. They have lost just one of their last 14 home games in the World Cup qualifiers and will look to build on that form.

They suffered two losses in the Asian Cup earlier this year and were eliminated from the quarterfinals. They will look to return to winning ways. Hajime Moriyasu will be without Kaoru Mitoma, Reo Hatate, or Yuta Nakayama due to injuries while Kyogo Furuhashi and Daichi Kamada have not found a place in the squad.

Chollima played their first competitive game in four years in the World Cup qualifiers in November, recording a win and suffering a loss in two games. They registered a 6-1 away win over Myanmar and will look to build on their goalscoring form.

Nonetheless, considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Blue Samurai's dominance at home against the visitors, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Japan 3-1 Korea DPR

Japan vs Korea DPR Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ayase Ueda to score or assist any time - Yes