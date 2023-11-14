Japan vs Myanmar Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Japan and Myanmar will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (November 16th).

The hosts have not been in action since claiming a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in an international friendly last month. Kyogo Furuhashi and Junya Ito scored in either half to guide the Blue Samurai to victory.

Myanmar, meanwhile, saw off Macau with a 5-1 aggregate victory last month to get to this stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Lwin Aung Moe broke the deadlock in the 39th minute and put the icing on the cake in the fifth minute of injury time to guide Myanmar to a 5-1 home win in the first leg. The spoils were shared in a goalless draw five days later in Macau.

Japan received a bye to this stage and have been drawn in Group B of the qualifiers alongside Syria and North Korea. Hajime Moriyasu's side are scheduled to play Syria next while Myanmar face North Korea in their second game.

Japan vs Myanmar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with Japan winning all three previous games.

They were both drawn in the same group for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Japan cruised to a 10-0 home win.

Seven of Myanmar's last nine games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net, while six of their last eight produced under 2.5 goals

Japan are currently on a six-game winning streak, scoring at least two goals in every game (all friendlies).

Japan are seeking to qualify for an eighth successive FIFA World Cup tournament.

Japan vs Myanmar Prediction

Japan are the overwhelming favorites to top the group and anything other than a comfortable win here would represent a major upset.

The vast difference in quality between the two sides is evidenced by the hosts being ranked 18th in the world while Myanmar are 158th. the visitors have never qualified for the World Cup, while their last appearance at the AFC Asian Cup came in 1968.

We are backing Japan to comfortably dispatch their visitors with a comprehensive victory.

Prediction: Japan 8-0 Myanmar

Japan vs Myanmar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Japan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 4.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - Japan to have 3 different goalscorers: Yes