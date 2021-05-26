Japan vs Myanmar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 World Cup Qualifiers 

Japan and Myanmar will trade tackles at the Fukuda Denshi Arena on Friday, with three points on offer in the AFC section of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

This Group F fixture will pit first against fourth, with the hosts currently setting the pace, having garnered 15 points from five matches to date. Myanmar are three places and nine points below.

Japan ran riot in a 14-0 whitewash away to Mongolia in their matchday five fixture in the last international break. Yuga Osako and substitute Sho Inagaki both starred with hat-tricks in the rout.

Myanmar picked up a 1-0 victory against the same opponents in November 2019. Bo Bo Hlaing scored the match-winning goal in the 17th minute.

A victory for Japan would secure their progress to the third round of the AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers as group winners.

Japan vs Myanmar Head-to-Head

Japan have a 100% record in the two previous games they have played against Myanmar.

Prior to being paired together in Group F, the two sides met at the 1994 Asian Games, where the Blue Samurai picked up a convincing 5-0 victory.

Their first leg meeting in September 2019 ended in a 2-0 victory for Japan. Shoya Nakajima and Takumi Minamino scored first-half goals to help their nation pick up an away victory.

Myanmar will be looking to register their fourth win on the spin, but the Southeast Asians have not been in action for almost two years. Japan have four wins from their last five matches.

Japan form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Myanmar form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Japan vs Myanmar Team News

Japan

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu called up 36 players for the upcoming international fixtures. The squad is headlined by seasoned international and captain Maya Yoshida.

Some players in the squad (including Yoshida and Takefusa Kubo) will take part in the game with Myanmar before joining the Japan Under-23 team for their Olympics preparations.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Myanmar

The visitors called up 23 players for their latest round of international fixtures. The list is headlined by defender and captain Zaw Min Tun.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Japan vs Myanmar Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Eiji Kawashima (GK); Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Naomichi Ueda; Takumi Minamino, Genki Haraguchi; Daichi Kamada; Junya Ito, Takefusa Kubo; Yuya Osako

Myanmar Predicted XI (5-4-1): Kyaw Zin Htet (GK); Nyein Chan, David Hitan, Zaw Min Tun, Nanda Kyaw, Hein Thiha Zaw; Hlaing Bo Bo, Yan Naing Oo, Myo Ko Tun, Lwin Moe Aung; Kyaw Ko Ko

Japan vs Myanmar Prediction

Japan are overwhelming favorites in this fixture and the massive gulf in class between the sides means this should be a relatively straightforward victory.

We are predicting a very comfortable win for the hosts.

Prediction: Japan 4-0 Myanmar