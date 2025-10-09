Japan vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Japan will welcome Paraguay to Suita City Stadium in the Kirin Challenge Cup on Friday. The hosts were winless in their two friendlies last month, while La Albirroja will play their first friendly match of the year.

Ad

The Samurai Blue saw their unbeaten streak across all competitions end after five games in their previous outing as they lost 2-0 away to the USA. They failed to score in their two friendlies in September and will look to bounce back here.

The visitors, meanwhile, were unbeaten in their two games last month. They returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing, with a 1-0 away win over Peru in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Matías Galarza scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute.

Ad

Trending

Japan vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 11 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. La Albirroja are not far behind with three wins and three games have ended in draws.

Their last two meetings have taken place in previous editions of the Kirin Challenge Cup, and the Samurai Blue recorded a 4-1 win in 2022.

Paraguay have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their six games in 2025. They have kept four clean sheets in that period while failing to score in two.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their nine games in 2025, failing to score in the last two.

Four of the 11 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Japan vs Paraguay Prediction

The Samurai Blue are on a four-game winning streak against the visitors, scoring four goals apiece in two. They registered a 5-0 win over Thailand in their previous friendly game at home and will look to build on that form.

Los Guaraníes have enjoyed a good run of form, losing just one of their last 12 games in all competitions. They have won just one of their last three friendlies, failing to score in two. They have failed to score in six of their last eight meetings in this fixture.

Ad

Considering the home advantage for the Samurai Blue and their recent record against the visitors, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Japan 3-1 Paraguay

Japan vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More