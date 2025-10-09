Japan vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Japan will welcome Paraguay to Suita City Stadium in the Kirin Challenge Cup on Friday. The hosts were winless in their two friendlies last month, while La Albirroja will play their first friendly match of the year.
The Samurai Blue saw their unbeaten streak across all competitions end after five games in their previous outing as they lost 2-0 away to the USA. They failed to score in their two friendlies in September and will look to bounce back here.
The visitors, meanwhile, were unbeaten in their two games last month. They returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing, with a 1-0 away win over Peru in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Matías Galarza scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute.
Japan vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 11 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. La Albirroja are not far behind with three wins and three games have ended in draws.
- Their last two meetings have taken place in previous editions of the Kirin Challenge Cup, and the Samurai Blue recorded a 4-1 win in 2022.
- Paraguay have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their six games in 2025. They have kept four clean sheets in that period while failing to score in two.
- The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their nine games in 2025, failing to score in the last two.
- Four of the 11 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
Japan vs Paraguay Prediction
The Samurai Blue are on a four-game winning streak against the visitors, scoring four goals apiece in two. They registered a 5-0 win over Thailand in their previous friendly game at home and will look to build on that form.
Los Guaraníes have enjoyed a good run of form, losing just one of their last 12 games in all competitions. They have won just one of their last three friendlies, failing to score in two. They have failed to score in six of their last eight meetings in this fixture.
Considering the home advantage for the Samurai Blue and their recent record against the visitors, we back them to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Japan 3-1 Paraguay
Japan vs Paraguay Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Japan to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes