Japan vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Japan take on Paraguay at the Sapporo Dome in an international friendly on Thursday, with both sides in contrasting form recently.

Japan have been in stunning form of late and are unbeaten in their seven games across all competitions. Hajime Moriyasu's side will be going into the game off the back of a surprising 1-1 draw against Vietnam last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Paraguay on Thursday.

Paraguay, on the other hand, have been woeful of late, having won only two of their last 10 games across all competitions. Guillermo Schelotto's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Peru last time out. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Japan on Thursday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Japan vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

Japan have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won all of their last three meetings.

Japan came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in September 2019. Goals from Yuya Osako and Takumi Minamino were enough to seal the victory on the night.

Japan Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Paraguay Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Japan vs Paraguay Team News

Tomiyasu will be a huge miss for Japan

Japan

Japan will be without defender Takehiro Tomiyasu for the game. Apart from that, Moriyasu will have a full strength side to choose from on Thursday.

Injured: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Paraguay

Paraguay will be without Richard Sanchez and Robert Rojas who will both be unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Richard Sanchez, Robert Rojas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Japan vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-5-1): Shuichi Gonda; Miki Yamane, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo; Junya Ito, Ao Tanaka, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Takumi Minamino; Takuma Asano

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Anthony Silva; Blas Riveros, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Alberto Espinola; Andres Cubas; Miguel Almiron, Richard Ortiz, Angel Romero; Julio Enciso, Robert Morales

Japan vs Paraguay Prediction

It's hard to see Japan losing this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. Moriyasu's side should have too much for Paraguay to handle on Thursday.

We predict Japan will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Japan 2-0 Paraguay

