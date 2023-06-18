Create

Japan vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Jun 18, 2023 19:51 GMT
Japan v El Salvador - International Friendly
Japan host Peru in a friendly on Tuesday.

Japan host Peru at the Suita City Football Stadium on Tuesday (June 20) in a friendly.

The hosts were one of the surprise teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, finishing atop a group that included Germany and Spain before losing on penalties in the last 16.

Japan have begun preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in January next year, playing out a series of friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-0 demolition of ten-man El Salvador, featuring goals from six different players. That included Al-Rayyan defender Shogo Taniguchi, who scored his first international goal.

Peru, meanwhile, failed to secure a World Cup place after losing to Australia in the intercontinental playoff. After a couple of disappointing friendly outings in March, they returned to winning ways on Friday with a 1-0 win over South Korea. Bryan Reyna scored the sole goal of the game.

Japan vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been five meetings between the two teams, with Japan trailing 2-1. Their last clash was a goalless draw.
  • Peru have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.
  • Japan have scored at in all but one of their last eight games across competitions.
  • Japan are 20th in the FIFA rankings, a place above Peru.

Japan vs Peru Prediction

Japan's latest result snapped a three-game winless run and have returned to winning ways at home.

Peru, meanwhile, also saw their run of back-to-back winless outings come to an end last time out. They have, however, won one of their last six away games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Japan 1-0 Peru

Japan vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Japan

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored just one of their last five matchups.)

