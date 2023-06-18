Japan vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023 

Japan host Peru at the Suita City Football Stadium on Tuesday (June 20) in a friendly.
The hosts were one of the surprise teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, finishing atop a group that included Germany and Spain before losing on penalties in the last 16.
Japan have begun preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in January next year, playing out a series of friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-0 demolition of ten-man El Salvador, featuring goals from six different players. That included Al-Rayyan defender Shogo Taniguchi, who scored his first international goal.
Peru, meanwhile, failed to secure a World Cup place after losing to Australia in the intercontinental playoff. After a couple of disappointing friendly outings in March, they returned to winning ways on Friday with a 1-0 win over South Korea. Bryan Reyna scored the sole goal of the game.
Japan vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been five meetings between the two teams, with Japan trailing 2-1. Their last clash was a goalless draw.
- Peru have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.
- Japan have scored at in all but one of their last eight games across competitions.
- Japan are 20th in the FIFA rankings, a place above Peru.
Japan vs Peru Prediction
Japan's latest result snapped a three-game winless run and have returned to winning ways at home.
Peru, meanwhile, also saw their run of back-to-back winless outings come to an end last time out. They have, however, won one of their last six away games and could lose this one.
Prediction: Japan 1-0 Peru
Japan vs Peru Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Japan
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored just one of their last five matchups.)