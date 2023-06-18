Japan vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023 

Japan host Peru at the Suita City Football Stadium on Tuesday (June 20) in a friendly.

The hosts were one of the surprise teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, finishing atop a group that included Germany and Spain before losing on penalties in the last 16.

Japan have begun preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in January next year, playing out a series of friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-0 demolition of ten-man El Salvador, featuring goals from six different players. That included Al-Rayyan defender Shogo Taniguchi, who scored his first international goal.

Peru, meanwhile, failed to secure a World Cup place after losing to Australia in the intercontinental playoff. After a couple of disappointing friendly outings in March, they returned to winning ways on Friday with a 1-0 win over South Korea. Bryan Reyna scored the sole goal of the game.

Japan vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between the two teams, with Japan trailing 2-1. Their last clash was a goalless draw.

Peru have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

Japan have scored at in all but one of their last eight games across competitions.

Japan are 20th in the FIFA rankings, a place above Peru.

Japan vs Peru Prediction

Japan's latest result snapped a three-game winless run and have returned to winning ways at home.

Peru, meanwhile, also saw their run of back-to-back winless outings come to an end last time out. They have, however, won one of their last six away games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Japan 1-0 Peru

Japan vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Japan

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored just one of their last five matchups.)

