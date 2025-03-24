Japan vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Japan will entertain Saudi Arabia at Saitama Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (AFC) qualifiers on Tuesday. The hosts are at the top of the Group C standings while the Arabian Falcons are in third place and trail the table toppers by 10 points.

Ad

The Samurai Blue extended their winning streak in the qualifiers to three games last week with a 2-0 home triumph over Bahrain. After a goalless first half, Takefusa Kubo provided the assist for Daichi Kamada's opener and doubled their lead in the 87th minute.

The visitors returned to goalscoring and winning ways after four games in the qualifiers, recording a 1-0 home triumph over China last week. Salem Aldawsari scored the only goal of the match in the 60th minute.

Ad

Trending

Japan vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 19 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings, recording 12 wins. The Arabian Falcons have six wins and just one game has ended in a draw.

Their last two meetings have taken place in the World Cup qualifiers, with the Samurai Blue recording 2-0 wins.

The last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping three clean sheets and the Arabian Falcons keeping two.

Japan are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording 10 wins and keeping nine clean sheets.

Saudi Arabia have lost just one of their last seven away games in the World Cup qualifiers. They have recorded three wins and played out three draws. They have kept three clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have won three of their last six World Cup meetings against the Arabian Falcons and have scored two goals apiece in these wins.

Ad

Japan vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

The Samurai Blue are unbeaten in their last 20 games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording 18 wins. Interestingly, their last defeat in the qualifiers was registered against Saudi Arabia in 2021. They have a 100% record at home against the visitors in the World Cup qualifiers and are strong favorites.

The Green Falcons registered their first win in the qualifiers since September 2024 last week while also keeping their third clean sheet in four games. They have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the hosts and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings and, considering their unbeaten record in the ongoing qualification campaign thus far, the Samurai Blue are expected to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Japan 2-1 Saudi Arabia

Japan vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback