Japan vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st December 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with its last round of group games this week as Japan lock horns with Luis Enrique's impressive Spain side in a Group E clash at the Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday.

Japan vs Spain Preview

Japan are currently in second place in Group E and will need to get a result this week to assure themselves of a place in the knock-outs. The Asian outfit slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Costa Rica last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, have been impressive in the FIFA World Cup and are the favorites to top their group. La Furia Roja were held to a 1-1 draw by Germany in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Japan vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have an impressive record against Japan and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams. Japan have never defeated Spain on the international stage.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in an international friendly over 21 years ago in April 2001 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Spain.

Spain have not lost any of their last five matches against Asian opponents in the FIFA World Cup but were eliminated on penalties by Korea Republic in 2002.

Spain have won their final group game in eight of their last nine participations in the FIFA World Cup but were held to a 2-2 draw in their previous such match against Morocco in 2018.

Japan have lost three of their last four matches at the FIFA World Cup - as many defeats as they had suffered in the nine such games preceding this run.

Japan vs Spain Prediction

Spain have an impressive squad at their disposal and have emerged as one of the favorites to win the tournament. The Iberian giants gave a good account of themselves against Germany and will need to win this game to top their group.

Japan pulled off a stunning upset against Germany in their opening game but went on to suffer a damaging defeat against Costa Rica. Spain are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Japan 1-3 Spain

Japan vs Spain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Spain to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dani Olmo to score - Yes

