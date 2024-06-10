Japan vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024

Japan welcome Syria to Hiroshima Big Arch Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The hosts are coming off a 5-0 away bashing of Myanmar on Thursday.

Keito Nakamura and Koki Ogawa each scored a brace in the rout while Ritsu Doan scored one goal.

Syria, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to North Korea. Jong II-Gwan stepped off the bench to score a last-gasp match-winner in the second minute of injury time.

The loss left the Qasioun Eagles in second spot in Group B, having garnered seven points from five matches. Japan lead the way at the summit with maximum points accrued from five games.

Japan vs Syria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides. Japan are unbeaten in the previous 12, winning 10 and drawing two.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Japan claimed a 5-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Syria's last five games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Japan have won four of their last five games (excluding the awarded 3-0 victory over North Korea).

Japan remained in 18th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Syria are in 89th position.

Japan form guide: W-W-W-L-W Syria form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Japan vs Syria Prediction

Japan have already booked their spot in the next round of the qualifiers, having had a perfect campaign so far. They have won all five games and have nothing but pride to play for in this final game. However, the Blue Samurai will be keen to end the second round of the qualifiers on a high with a 100% record.

Syria are directly below them in the table and need a win here to guarantee progression in second place. Nevertheless, a loss would also see them qualify if North Korea fail to win against bottom-placed Myanmar.

Japan are the vastly superior team and, despite not needing the points, are unlikely to take their foot off the pedal with their fans behind them. We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Japan 2-0 Syria

Japan vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Japan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Japan/Japan

