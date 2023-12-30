Japan vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st January 2024 

Japan host Thailand at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday at the 2024 Toyo Tires Cup as both sides look to warm up before the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

With a win in each their last eight games, Japan are one of the most in-form sides heading into the tournament and heavy favorites to go all the way too at the Qatar showpiece.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has named 24 players for their game against Thailand and the subsequent Asian Cup, including AS Monaco star, Takumi Minamino. Rising star Keito Nakamura, who has four goals for the side in four appearances, has also been called up.

Meanwhile, Thailand will make their second consecutive appearance at the Asian Cup after failing to qualify for the previous two. In the 2019 edition, the War Elephants only made it until the round of 16, and face another tough challenge this time around.

Masatada Ishii's side have been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kyrgyzstan in Group F. The head coach has called-up 23 players for their upcoming games, including veteran defender and captain Theerathon Bunmathan.

Japan vs Thailand Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th clash between the sides; in the previous 29, Japan have won on 20 occasions, losing only thrice

Thailand last beat Japan in March 1997, a 3-1 victory in a friendly game

Japan have won their last six encounters against Thailand

Japan have kept a clean sheet in their last three clashes with Thailand

Japan and Thailand meet for the first time since March 2017

Japan have won their last eight international games

Japan have won their last two games with a score of 5-0: vs Myanmar and Syria, both in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Thailand haven't kept a clean sheet in their last six games

Japan's Ayase Ueda has scored five goals in their last two international games: 3 vs Myanmar and 2 vs Syria

Japan vs Thailand Prediction

With eight wins in a row, Japan come into the fixture in solid form and will be eager to continue their blistering run with another victory. Thailand have the tools to cause a few troubles, but not enough to win the match altogether.

Prediction: Japan 3-0 Thailand

Japan vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Japan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No