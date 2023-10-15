Japan vs Tunisia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023 

Japan host Tunisia at the Misaki Park Stadium on Tuesday (October 17) in a friendly.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of form as they prepare for a return to competitive action. Japan beat Canada 4-1 in a friendly last time out. Ao Tanaka and Keito Nakamura got on the scoresheet to hand the Samurai Blue a four-goal lead before their opponents scored a late consolation.

Japan kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign next month, hosting either Myanmar or Macau at the Panasonic Stadium Suita.

Tunisia, meanwhile, performed well in the AFCON qualifiers and are set to make their 16th straight appearance in the finals next year. They were thrashed 4-0 by South Korea in a friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday, conceding all four goals in the second half.

Japan vs Tunisia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between the two teams, with Japan leading 4-1.

The two sides last faced off in the final of the 2022 Kirin Cup Soccer in June last year, which Tunisia won 3-0.

The Eagles of Carthage have not scored in four of their five games in the fixture.

Japan are without a clean sheet in four games.

The Samurai Blue are 19th in the FIFA rankings, 10 places above Tunisia.

Japan vs Tunisia Prediction

Japan are on a brilliant five-game winning streak, scoring 22 goals, and have won their last three home games

Meanwhile, Tunisia's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak. However, they have had mixed results on the road and could see defeat.

Prediction: Japan 3-0 Tunisia

Japan vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Japan

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Japan's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have not scored in their five matchups.)