Japan vs Tunisia prediction, preview, team news and more | Kirin Cup Final 2022

Japan will lock horns with Tunisia in the Kirin Cup final at the Suita City Stadium on Tuesday.

This is the 21st edition of the international friendly tournament and Japan will be looking to regain the title after failing to win it last time around in 2016. They ended up as the runners-up against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The home team secured a comprehensive 4-1 win against Ghana in the semi-finals while Tunisia, who were called up for the tournament for the first time, overcame Chile 2-0.

Japan have won the title on 11 occasions and, as always, will be looking to make the most of their home advantage in this fixture.

jfa_en @jfa_en bit.ly/3O4iPhZ SAMURAI BLUE’s Coach Moriyasu shares aspiration to build the team while striving for victory against Ghana at #football SAMURAI BLUE’s Coach Moriyasu shares aspiration to build the team while striving for victory against Ghana at #football bit.ly/3O4iPhZ

Japan vs Tunisia Head-to-Head

The two sides have met four times across all competitions, with three encounters being friendly games and one meeting coming in the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Japan have a 100% record against the African team, who have failed to find the back of the net against the Samurai Blue.

Japan form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Tunisia form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Japan vs Tunisia Team News

Japan

Japan had initially started training with a 28-man squad for their commitments in the June international break. Yukinari Sugawara, Hidemasa Morita and Ayase Ueda dropped out due to injuries, reducing the team's strength to 25.

Injured: Yukinari Sugawara, Hidemasa Morita, Ayase Ueda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tunisia

Tunisia traveled to Japan for the Kirin Cup with 24 players. Elias Achouri, Moataz Zemzemi and Elias Imed Damergy did not travel with the squad due to personal reasons.

Tunisie Football @tunisiefootball Officiel : La liste des joueurs qui ont fait le voyage au Japon pour disputer la Kirin Cup (10-14 juin).



Achouri, Zemzemi et Damergy ne sont pas dans cette liste.



#Tunisie Officiel : La liste des joueurs qui ont fait le voyage au Japon pour disputer la Kirin Cup (10-14 juin).Achouri, Zemzemi et Damergy ne sont pas dans cette liste. 🔴⚪ Officiel : La liste des joueurs qui ont fait le voyage au Japon pour disputer la Kirin Cup (10-14 juin).Achouri, Zemzemi et Damergy ne sont pas dans cette liste.#Tunisie 🇹🇳 https://t.co/HcAWKSkZRo

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Elias Achouri, Moataz Zemzemi, Elias Imed Damergy

Japan vs Tunisia Predicted XIs

Japan (4-3-3): Daniel Schmidt (GK); Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito; Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Wataru Endo; Kyogo Furuhashi, Takumi Minamino, Takuma Asano

Tunisia (4-3-3): Bechir Ben Said (GK); Ali Abdi, Bilel Ifa, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maâloul; Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Issam Jebali, Aissa Laïdouni; Naïm Sliti, Seifeddine Jaziri, Firas Ben Al Arbi

Japan vs Tunisia Prediction

Japan were absolutely dominant in their win against Ghana and will be determined to maintain that form against Aigles de Carthage. Tunisia are without a win against Japan so far and will be looking to change that.

They had a solid win against Chile in the semi-finals and the odds of them at least scoring their first goal against the hosts look good. Nonetheless, we are backing Japan to eke out a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Japan 3-1 Tunisia

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far