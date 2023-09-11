Japan vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

Japan and Turkey will clash in an international friendly at the Cegeka Arena in Genk on Tuesday.

Japan are slowly growing in stature as arguably the most exciting team to watch from the Asian continent. After an impressive showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Samurai Blue continue to make positive strides and are currently on a three-match winning streak.

Their latest outing has been the most impressive of the lot. Japan beat Germany 4-1 on Saturday (September 9) thanks to goals from Junya Ito, Ayase Ueda, Takuma Asano and Ao Tanaka.

That was the second time in recent memory that the Japanese had got the better of the Germans. They had beaten Die Mannschaft 2-1 in a group-stage encounter at the World Cup in Qatar last year. Japan will look to kick on in a similar fashion against an in-form Turkey side this Tuesday.

The Turks have won five of their last seven games, losing and drawing one each. Stefan Kuntz's side are on top of Group D of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers after picking up three wins in five matches. They are currently leading the group which also has Croatia, Armenia, Wales and Latvia.

They settled for a 1-1 draw with Armenia in their latest outing on September 8. After Artak Dashyan had fired Armenia into the lead in the 49, Bertug Ozgur Yıldırım restored parity with just two minutes of the 90 left to be played.

Turkey had failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will be looking to build up a head of steam ahead of their crucial 2024 Euro qualifying group stage game against Croatia in October as they take on Japan in a friendly on Tuesday.

Japan vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Japan and Turkey have only met twice in the past. Both teams have won a game each.

Both the matches between Japan and Turkey ended with the same 1-0 scoreline.

Japan have scored 14 goals in their last three matches while conceding just two.

Although Japan have scored 14 goals in their last three outings, no player has scored more than one goal in any of those games.

Turkey have managed to keep a clean sheet in just one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Japan vs Turkey Prediction

This is a tough one to call as both teams are in decent form. But Japan have been good to watch and their recent win against Germany should do their confidence a world of good. Turkey will be no pushovers but Japan could edge this one.

Prediction: Japan 2-1 Turkey

Japan vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score