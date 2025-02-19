Japan Women vs Australia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Japan Women and Australia Women will battle for three points in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup on Thursday (February 20th). The game will be played at Shell Energy Stadium.

Ad

Japan have not been in action since claiming a 4-0 victory over South Korea in a friendly in November 2024. Hikaru Kitagawa, Aoba Fujino, Mina Tanaka and Momoko Tanikawa scored a goal each to help their nation claim victory.

Australia, meanwhile, thrashed Chinese Taipei 6-0 in a friendly in December 2024. Leah Davidson, Tameka Yallop, Emily Gielnik, Michelle Heyman, Natasha Prior and Sharn Freier scored a goal each in the rout.

The Matildas have been drawn alongside Japan, Colombia and hosts, the United States of America in this edition of the SheBelieves Cup.

Ad

Trending

Japan Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 11 occasions in the past. Japan have five wins to their name, and Australia were victorious on four occasions while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in July 2021 when Japan claimed a 1-0 victory in a friendly.

Nine of Australia's last 10 games have produced three goals or more, with eight games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Japan are unbeaten in their last six friendlies (five wins).

The last four head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Japan form guide: W-D-W-W-L Australia form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Ad

Japan Women vs Australia Women Prediction

Japan dropped one spot to eighth place in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings. Nils Nielsen's side have never won this tournament and will be aiming to kick-start the competition with a victory. The Asians are the favorites in the game and have won two of the last three head-to-head games.

Australia, for their part, are making their tournament debut. They remained in 15th spot in the latest FIFA World Ranking and their games in the last few months have tended to be high-scoring.

Ad

These two nations are likely to battle it out for the second spot behind the USWNT and possibly win the tournament if the hosts slip up. We are backing Japan to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Japan Women 2-1 Australia Women

Japan Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Japan Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Ad

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Japan to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback