Japan Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16, 2023

Japan Women and Brazil Women will clash at the Exploria Stadium in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday (February 16).

The SheBelieves Cup is an annual invitational four-nation women's football tournament held in the United States. This year’s edition will also serve as preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup set for July-August. Japan and Brazil are participating in the SheBelieves Cup for the third time.

Nadeshiko Japan lost their last two friendlies in 2022 to England (4-0) and Spain (1-0) in November. The team boast a creative midfield and pacy attack, but their defence has attracted criticism. Their last game against Brazil ended 3-1 in their favour in March 2019.

Brazil finished fourth in their SheBelieves Cup debut in 2019 and won silver in the 2021 edition. They are entering the competition after a win and a defeat against Canada in friendlies in November. Interestingly, they face Canada in their next game after taking on Japan.

As Canarinhas were knocked out by France in the Round of 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, losing 2-1. Like Japan, Brazil have qualified for the upcoming edition in Australia and New Zealand. Coach Pia Sundhage is expected to run a better campaign this time, but Brazil need to prove they are good enough.

Japan Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They have met five times, with Japan winning thrice and Brazil once, while one game ended in a draw.

Japan have played six gamesin the SheBelieves Cup, winning one, drawing one and losing four.

Japan have scored seven goals in the tournament and conceded 13.

Brazil have won twice and lost four times in the tournament, scoring eight goals and conceding nine.

Japan have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Brazil have won four times and lost once.

Form Guide: Japan – L-L-W-W-D; Brazil – W-L-W-W-W

Japan Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

Rikon Ueki was Japan’s top scorer last year with three goals, followed by Remina Chiba and Mina Tanaka with two goals apiece.

Captain Marta is Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 115 goals. She will not be the only attacking threat, though, as Debinha was the top scorer in 2022 with nine goals. Brazil are expected to win due to their stronger recent form.

Prediction: Japan Women 1-2 Brazil Women

Japan Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brazil Women

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Japan to score - Yes

