Japan Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2023

Japan Women will square off against Costa Rica Women at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in their second group-stage match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

Japan are at the top of the Group C table, thanks to an impressive 5-0 win over Zambia Women in their campaign opener on Saturday. Though Zambia held on to the clean sheet until the 43rd minute, Hinata Miyazawa broke the deadlock just before the halftime whistle and added her second goal of the match in the second half. Mina Tanaka, Jun Endō, and Riko Ueki also added goals in the second half.

Costa Rica Women suffered a 3-0 defeat against Spain in their first appearance in the World Cup since 2015. They failed to register even a single shot on target in that match and will look to improve that record in this encounter.

Japan secured the biggest win on the opening day of the competition and will look to continue that form as the 2011 winners aim to make it to the knockout stage for the fourth edition in a row.

Japan Women vs Costa Rica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just once thus far, with that meeting being a friendly in 2017. Japan recorded a comfortable 3-0 home win in that match.

Costa Rica have suffered defeats in four of their last five games in all competitions. Japan, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games.

Japan scored just three goals in the 2019 edition of the competition, so have already delivered a better goalscoring performance this time around.

Costa Rica have just one win from their last 12 games in all competitions.

Costa Rica have failed to score in three of their last five games in all competition, while Japan have kept three clean sheets in their last five games.

Japan Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction

Nadeshiko Japan have qualified for the knockout stage in the last three editions of the World Cup and made it to the final in two of these appearances. They have scored five goals apiece in their previous two games and look to be in good touch. They have a solid record against teams from CONCACAF, except the USA, winning 15 of their 25 meetings.

Las Ticas went winless in their first-ever appearance at the World Cup in 2015 and did not fare much better in their return last week. They failed to record a shot on target, making it the fourth time in six games that they failed to find the back of the net.

Considering Japan's better record in the World Cup and current form, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Japan Women 3-0 Costa Rica Women

Japan Women vs Costa Rica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Yui Hasegawa to score or assist any time - Yes