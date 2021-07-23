Japan Women vs Great Britain Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Host country Japan's women's team face Great Britain's women's team at the Sapporo Dome in the second round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics group stage on Saturday.

Both teams will know that a win could decide who tops Group E.

Japan's Olympic campaign started rather poorly as they drew 1-1 to Canada in an unconvincing display. Asako Takakura will know that her side will need to step up their performance against Great Britain if they are to take anything away from the game.

Great Britain looked comfortable in their 2-0 win against Chile in their opening game. Hege Riise will know that her side have the chance to take a commanding lead at the top of Group E with a win against Japan on Saturday.

Both these teams will be looking to top the group, which should make for an exciting contest.

Japan Women vs Great Britain Women Head-to-Head

This will be the first time that the two sides will face each other.

Japan Women Form Guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: D

Great Britain Women Form Guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: W

Japan Women vs Great Britain Women Team News

Fran Kirby is a doubt for the game

Japan Women

Japan have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Canada on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Great Britain Women

Fran Kirby missed the game against Chile due to injury and is a doubt for Saturday's fixture.

Apart from that, Hege Riise will have a full-strength squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Fran Kirby

Suspended: None

Japan Women vs Great Britain Women Predicted XI

💬 "I feel really proud to open the Olympics with #TeamGB."



Two goals and plenty of pride for @ellsbells89 on the opening day of our #Tokyo2020 adventure — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 21, 2021

Japan Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sakiko Ikeda; Nanami Kitamura, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai, Risa Shimizu; Yui Hasegawa, Emi Nakajima, Narui Miura, Yuzuho Shiokoshi; Mana Iwabuchi, Mina Tanaka

Great Britain Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ellie Roebuck; Rachel Daly, Millie Bright, Stephanie Houghton, Lucy Bronze; Caroline Weir, Keira Walsh; Lauren Hemp, Kim Little, Georgia Stanway; Ellen White

Japan Women vs Great Britain Women Prediction

Both sides are good going forward and that is sure to make for an enthralling contest. However, the difference in quality between the two sides is apparent, and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

We predict that Great Britain will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Japan Women 1-3 Great Britain Women

