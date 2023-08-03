Japan Women vs Norway Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

Japan Women will face off against Norway Women at Wellington Regional Stadium in the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 on Saturday.

Japan Women vs Norway Women Preview

Japan powered a flawless campaign in the group stage, winning all three matches and scoring 11 goals without conceding any. They topped Group C with nine points to remind all and sundry that they are a force to be reckoned with in women’s football.

Nadeshiko won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2011, finishing as runners-up in the follow-up edition in 2015. However, in 2019, they ran a lackluster campaign and couldn’t progress beyond the round of 16. Japan hold the edge in the overall head-to-head standings with Norway, dominating their last clash 4-1.

Norway finished second in Group A, level on four points with New Zealand but the Europeans snatched the spot based on a better goal difference. Norway won only once in the group stage. They lost to New Zealand 1-0 and drew against table-toppers Switzerland but scored the highest number of goals - six.

Gresshoppene are one of the most successful national teams, having won the FIFA Women's World Cup (1995), UEFA Women’s Euro, and the Olympic Games. However, they still need to convince many that they came to Australia and New Zealand to truly contend for the title. Their showing in the group stage may not earn them stamps of approval.

Japan Women vs Norway Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met eight times, with Japan winning five games and Norway three.

Japan have scored 16 goals and conceded once in their last five matches.

Japan have played 35 matches in the World Cup, winning 17 as opposed to 43 matches and 25 wins for Norway.

Norway have won once in their last five matches, scoring 11 goals against eight.

Japan have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Norway have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.



Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa is the competition’s top scorer currently with four goals. Mina Tanaka and Riko Ueki boast two goals each. Goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita has three clean sheets. Japan seem to have enough resources to weather any storm.

Norway’s Sophie Haug is a player to watch out for. Her pace with the ball is terrific. She scored a hat-trick against the Philippines and will be confident coming into this crucial encounter.

Japan come into the match as favorites based on form and individuality, and we expect them to progress to the quarter-finals.

Prediction: Japan Women 3-1 Norway Women

Japan Women vs Norway Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Japan Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Japan Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Norway Women to score - Yes