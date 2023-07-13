Japan Women vs Panama Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14, 2023 

Japan Women and Panama Women trade tackles at the Yurtec Stadium Sendai in a friendly on Friday (July 14).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Denmark in a friendly on Tuesday. Moeka Minami's 78th-minute own goal settled the contest. Panama, meanwhile, have not been in action since a harrowing 7-0 defeat against Spain in a friendly in June. Esther Rodriguez scored a first-half brace, while Alexia Putellas also got in on the act in the 22nd minute.

La Marea Roja will hope to bounce back as they prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Central Americans have been drawn alongside Brazil, Jamaica and France in Group E. Japan, meanwhile, are in Group C alongside Zambia, Spain and Costa Rica.

Japan Women vs Panama Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. They clashed in a friendly in April 2021, where Japan sauntered to a comfortable 7-0 win.

Nine of Japan's last ten games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Panama's last five games have had goals in both halves.

Japan have lost five of their last seven games.

Japan have kept one clean sheet in seven games.

Three of Panama's last five games have produced seven goals.

Japan Women vs Panama Women Prediction

Japan could be potential dark horses in the World Cup, with the 2011 world champions having not reached the same heights from 12 years ago. Futoshi Ikeda's side will be eager to bounce back from their defeat to Denmark and will relish playing against Panama.

Japan ran away with a comfortable 7-0 win the last time both sides clashed to highlight the disparity in talent and abilities. Panama also suffered a defeat by a similar scoreline against Spain the last time they were in action and will want to avoid a similarly embarrassing defeat.

Japan's superior quality installs them as overwhelming favorites to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Japan 5-0 Panama

Japan Women vs Panama Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Japan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Japan to win both halves

